Maa Behen trailer: Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri team up to hide ‘bhayankar kand’. Watch

However, the comical atmosphere quickly takes a dark turn when Gupta ji mysteriously dies inside Rekha’s house. In panic, Rekha summons her daughters in the middle of the night to help hide the dead body, forcing the trio to squabble, cooperate and survive the chaos inside their nosy neighbourhood while trying to cover up the crime. What follows is a series of confusion, as everyone around them begins searching for Gupta Ji — including his wife, played by Gullak-fame Geetanjali Kulkarni. A police officer, played by Arunoday Singh, joins the hunt, further complicating matters for the women.

The trailer begins with Madhuri Dixit’s character Rekha scolding her daughter Jaya (Triptii Dimri) for selling her jewellery. This is when her other daughter Sushma (Dharna Durga) reminds Rekha that the family has landed in trouble because of her actions. Soon, Jaya is seen confronting her mother for being flirtatious despite being widowed for years. This is followed by visuals of their neighbour Gupta Ji, played by Ravi Kishan, flirting with Rekha.

Actors Madhuri Dixit , Triptii Dimri and social media influencer Dharna Durga will next be seen together in Maa Behen . On Friday, the makers unveiled the film’s trailer, giving audiences a sneak peek into the chaotic and quirky world of Maa Behen. The film also stars Ravi Kishan and is directed by Suresh Triveni.

About Maa Behen Produced by Abundantia Entertainment in association with Opening Image Films and directed by Suresh Triveni, the film promises a mix of family drama, crime, and comedy.

Talking about the film, Madhuri Dixit said, “Rekha is not your typical Hindi cinema mother, and that's exactly what made the character so exciting for me. As an actor, it’s incredibly rewarding to explore layered, unpredictable roles that challenge the audience's expectations. Rekha may not be a perfect mother, but like any mother, she wants the best for her daughters and tries to hold her family together amidst all the chaos."

Triptii Dimri shared, “Jaya is the ghar ki sushil beti (responsible and well-mannered), but she also has a strong sense of right and wrong. She’s constantly trying to manage the chaos around her, only to get pulled deeper into it. The dynamic between the two sisters, with all the banter and madness, was one of my favourite parts. Sharing screen space with the legendary Madhuri Dixit, someone who made an entire generation fall in love with cinema is truly surreal. For me, this feels like a homecoming."

Maa Behen is set to release on Netflix on June 4.