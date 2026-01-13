Farida Jalal reveals what she told Vishal Bhardwaj about cussing in O Romeo: 'Maa-behen toh nahin bolungi'

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj treated fans to an intriguing teaser of his upcoming film, O Romeo. Bollywood actor Farida Jalal, who is also part of the film, took the internet by storm with just one dialogue in the teaser, where she casually uses a cuss word. Reacting to the internet’s uproar, Farida Jalal recalled how she had refused to use “gandi gaaliyan” in the film during her very first conversation with Vishal. Farida Jalal's still from Vishal Bhardwaj's O Romeo.

Farida Jalal recalls her conversation with Vishal Bharadwaj about cuss words In an interview with Zoom, Farida revealed that Vishal Bhardwaj had long been on her list of favourite directors, and with O Romeo, she has now ticked off another name after previously working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Heeramandi. She recalled that when Vishal visited her home, she told him she had fulfilled another wish by getting the opportunity to work with him. Farida further shared that Vishal then asked her, “Aap gaali dengi na? (You'll use cuss words, right?)”

Sharing her response to Vishal’s question, Farida said, “Can you imagine? I didn’t know what to say. I was so overwhelmed that he was there and I was going to work with him. Nahin rehne dijiye, chhod dijiye – aise toh main bolne wali nahin thi (No, No, leave it, let it be- I wasn't going to say it like that). This man, with whom I always wanted to work, sat across me. All I said is nangi nangi, gandi gandi gaaliyan main nahin dungi. Chhoti wali, mamuli-si ho toh de sakti hu (I will not use explicit, filthy abuses. If it's a small and mild one, I can say that). Mere hisaab se zyada nangi, gandi nahi thi. Ma-behen toh nahin bolungi (According to me, it wasn't overly explicit or dirty. I won't use cuss words involving mother or sister). He started laughing and understood where I came from.”

She added,“I have said this only once in the film and look at the uproar. Look at the comments on the internet! People are saying Farida Jalal ne yeh bola, humara pyari Dadi/Maa ne yeh bola. They have seen me since childhood, and I have also stayed away from such dialogues, but it is okay. This is because the character speaks in a certain way. She is always in a temper. If you say yes to a role, you have to go all the way for it.”

As the O Romeo teaser was released, fans flooded the comments section with excitement. One comment read, “I am going to watch O Romeo to see my favourite dadi cussing.” Another wrote, “We got Farida Jalal cussing before GTA VI.” Another comment read, “Hearing Farida Jalal cussing was not on my bucket list.”

About O Romeo Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O Romeo is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Described as a modern, dark reimagining inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, the film is set against a gritty and violent backdrop. It follows the story of Shahid Kapoor’s character as he navigates a world consumed by brutality and emotional turmoil.

Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Farida Jalal, the film also stars Triptii Dimri, Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vikrant Massey and Avinash Tiwary in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on February 13, 2026.