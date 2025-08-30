Farida Jalal reunites with Shararat co-stars Shruti Seth and Simple Kaul, teases sequel; fans say: ‘We need part 2 now’

Shararat actors Farida Jalal and Simple Kaul reunited at Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Shruti Seth's home in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, Simple shared a bunch of pictures and videos giving a glimpse of their fun time. Shruti Seth, Farida Jalal and Simple Kaul posed together for a photo.

Shararat's Farida Jalal, Shruti Seth, Simple Kaul reunite

The first two photos showed Farida, Shruti Seth and Simple siting together in a couch, smiling and posing for the camera. Shruti and Simple also posed for a selfie. Dipannita Sharma and Shiv Panditt also joined the trio for photos. In a video, Simple sitting next to Farida, said, "All those who couldn't make it, too bad. We are chilling."

Farida teases Shararat part 2

Farida then added, "We are going to make Shararat Part 2. Interested?" As Simple gave her a surprised look, Farida gestured that she is teasing. The veteran actor then said, "Might just happen. You never know." She then said the famous line from the show--Shring Bring Sarvaling, Bhoot Bhavishya Vartmaan Badling.

Sharing the post, Simple wrote, "Each year you call us for lunch on Ganesh Chaturthi @shru2kill. I hv been coming here since shararat days. I look forward to the lovely lunch, meeting with the same bunch of people over the years. It’s actually become a ritual to start the Ganpati festival from your home."

"I always look forward to meet Faridaji and everyone else. Your mom dad hv always been such good hosts Shruts, there’s so much abundance and joy always here. In @tul_palav ‘s Kashmiri outfit #ganeshchaturthi (Thanku @shivpanditt for clicking these even if they were in too much top light & too many people in & out of frame)," concluded her post.

Fans can't keep calm after Farida teases Shararat sequel

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Did Farida Jalal hint, tease or confirm a Shararat sequel?" "Wow, ok, we need part 2 like right now," commented a person. An Instagram user wrote, "Shararat was such a magical part of my childhood—and now, as a grown-up, I still find myself smiling watching you all. Thank you for the nostalgia and joy!"

"Shararat part 2 is much needed," a comment read. Another fan wrote, "Aww, that's adorable, Shararat team has made 90’s kids' childhood a good one, bless you guys." "The power she speaks shring bring sarvaling !! Oh my god," said another fan.

Shruti also shared a post with her guests, which also included Maria Goretti and Mini Mathur. She captioned the post, "The annual Ganpati celebration at The Seth Residence. May our home always remain abundant with friends, food, love, laughter and blessings Ganpati Bappa Moriya!"

About Shararat

Shararat – Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat aired on StarPlus from 2003-2006. The show is loosely based on Sabrina the Teenage Witch. It became a cult favourite for its magical storyline and characters. Even today, fans remember its catchy mantra and the bond shared by its cast.

Apart from Farida, Shruti and Simple, the serial also starred Poonam Narula, Mahesh Thakur, Karanvir Bohra, Addite Shirwaikar and Shoma Anand among others.