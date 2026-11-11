Maatrubhumi trailer out: Salman Khan heads to the battlefield, takes on Chinese troops with a message of peace

Following much wait the entire day of November 10, Salman Khan unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace around 10:30 pm. The actor is ready to head to the battlefield as the trailer offered a look at a soldier caught in the middle of a tense conflict with Chinese troops.

Salman Khan launches the trailer of his film Maatrubhumi

Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi trailer ends with an unexpected 'bro' moment after intense India-China battle.

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After entire day's wait, Salman Khan dropped the trailer which shows him leading the charge as tensions between Indian and Chinese troops escalate. Amid the action, one exchange towards the end has already caught attention. The trailer also captures the emotional cost of leaving home. A senior officer reminds his team, “When soldiers leave, they don't say goodbye. They salute. Right? Yes, sir." A soldier preparing to leave for the frontlines says, “I'm heading out to the front. We’re on duty and have to leave in 10 minutes. Our son has his mother with him, and our mother has her son.”

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“Soldiers, remember this: bravery isn't always about fighting. It’s also about stopping a fight,” Salman's character tells the troops. However, in another scene, his orders are clear to the troops: “No matter what happens, not a single bullet will be fired from our side.”

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{{^usCountry}} The promo also questions the people who make decisions about war without facing its consequences. Towards the end, a soldier is described as "the best husband, the best father, and the best soul", while another reflects, "Why fear death? It has to come eventually." The trailer closes with its central message: "Humanity and patriotism aren't about wiping out the enemy. They are about wiping out the enmity." Facing a soldier from China, Salman signs off with, “Let's sort this s**t, bro. Peace out.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The promo also questions the people who make decisions about war without facing its consequences. Towards the end, a soldier is described as "the best husband, the best father, and the best soul", while another reflects, "Why fear death? It has to come eventually." The trailer closes with its central message: "Humanity and patriotism aren't about wiping out the enemy. They are about wiping out the enmity." Facing a soldier from China, Salman signs off with, “Let's sort this s**t, bro. Peace out.” {{/usCountry}}

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Salman Khan dismisses rumours of script changes

The film, earlier titled Battle of Galwan, has been surrounded by speculation about its storyline and reported changes amid the improving relationship between India and China. It was initially scheduled to release in April, but questions about its narrative have continued to follow the project.

At the trailer launch on November 6, Salman addressed speculation that the government had asked the makers to change or rewrite the film's script. Dismissing the reports, he said, "This whole narrative that we are going against China and that the government pressured us to change or rewrite the script is all nonsense."

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Clarifying the film's subject, he added, "We've made a film about soldiers and what they and their families go through." Salman also pointed out that the story does not paint either side as the villain. "It’s not true at all. We’ve made a film about soldiers—about what they and their families go through, on both sides. There are no negative forces..." he said.

About Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace

The official logline reads: “Some battles are fought for victory. Some are fought for the future. And some remind us that the greatest victory is when war comes to an end. Presenting the official trailer of #Maatrubhumi : May War Rest in Peace, starring Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh. A story of courage, sacrifice, humanity and the hope for a world where peace prevails.”

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Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace stars Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh. The film is produced by Salma Khan, with music by Himesh Reshammiya.