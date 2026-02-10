Madhuri Dixit opens up about working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Devdas: 'People call him taskmaster but...'

Madhuri Dixit recently reflected on her experience working with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the 2002 classic Devdas, a film widely celebrated as one of Hindi cinema’s most visually opulent productions. The star, who played the iconic role of Chandramukhi, described her collaboration with Bhansali as a journey full of poetry, both on and off the screen. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh in a behind-the-scenes picture from Devdas.

Madhuri talks about creating Chandramukhi with Sanjay Leela Bhansali Madhuri said that the character of Chandramukhi was deeply layered and emotionally rich and that embodying her required attention to every nuance. “I thoroughly enjoyed working with Bhansali Ji. Chandramukhi was such an extremely important character in the film. Not just the dance moves, but every scene in the film feels like poetry,” she said, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

The star also drew a spiritual parallel between Chandramukhi and the legendary poet-saint Meera Bai. She explained that Chandramukhi’s love storyher devotion to someone who cannot reciprocate her feelings, reminded her of Meera’s own unwavering and selfless passion. This comparison helped Madhuri navigate the subtleties of the role, allowing her to portray both innocence and intensity with authenticity. Working alongside Bhansali, she added, allowed them to explore these dimensions together, creating a performance that was as emotionally intricate as it was visually striking.

Madhuri on Bhansali's image of a perfectionist Bhansali’s reputation as a perfectionist is well-known in the industry, often earning him the label of a taskmaster. However, Madhuri offered a different perspective, recalling that the director’s demands were always accompanied by encouragement. “People call him a taskmaster, but when we were working together, he was very sweet on the set. He would just say one thing: just give me some magic,” she recalled.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas, also starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri, was released in 2002 and quickly became the highest-grossing Indian film of the year, earning around ₹168 crore worldwide. The film, known for its lavish sets and opulent visuals, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in the Out of Competition section, drawing international attention. Its grandeur, strong performances, and box-office success have made it a landmark in Hindi cinema.