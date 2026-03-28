Madhuri Dixit safe during UP shoot, says Ravi Kishan revealing why actresses avoided the state: ‘Waha goli maarte hai’
At an event held in Uttar Pradesh, Lok Sabha MP and actor Ravi Kishan spoke about how Madhuri Dixit recently spent three days in Gorakhpur.
Actor and Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan recently attended an event in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, which also featured Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. While there, he joked about how actresses usually refused to shoot in UP, remarking that Madhuri Dixit stayed there for three days and returned to Mumbai ‘safe and secure’. He also joked about how people dyed their hair to meet her.
Ravi Kishan says Madhuri Dixit was safe in Gorakhpur
At the event, Ravi took to the stage and said, “Uttar Pradesh ki jai jai kaar hui. Jisko kehte the, nai nai Uttar Pradesh nai jaana, waha goli maarte hai, waha shooting nai karenge, heroine log bolti thi. Madhuri Dixit teen din yaha Gorakhpur mein rehke gayi hai. Teen din reh ke gayi hai woh, surakshit, vyavastha. (There was a shout of victory for Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, they would not want to come to UP, saying they shot people; heroines used to say this. Madhuri Dixit stayed in Gorakhpur for three days. She left safe and secure after three days).” At the event, Ravi also joked about how many people turned up to meet Madhuri with dye in their hair, some of whom were even leaking.
Upcoming work
Ravi and Madhuri will star together in an upcoming Netflix film, Maa Behen, by Suresh Triveni of Tumhari Sulu-fame. The film also stars Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga. A teaser for the same was dropped last month, telling the story of a dysfunctional family with a twist. A release date for the dark comedy has yet to be announced.
Talking to HT City last year about working with Madhuri, Ravi had said, “Madhuri ji has been such a big superstar, and we’ve all admired her for decades. It’s a great feeling. I had the opportunity to work with Sridevi ji, but never with Madhuri ji — so this is a big charm, saubhagya hai ki unke saath kaam karna (it’s a blessing to work with her).”
Ravi starred in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run and the Amazon MX Player series Psycho Saiyaan this year. He has Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 and Tax Department Story lined up, apart from Mirzapur: The Film and Dhamaal 4. Madhuri last played a serial killer in the Disney+ Hotstar series Mrs Deshpande and played one of the leads in the 2024 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. She has yet to announce projects other than Maa Behen.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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