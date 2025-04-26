Ravi Kishan calls it ‘fortune’ as he joins Madhuri Dixit Nene in Ma Behen with Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga

Basking in the success of Laapataa Ladies (2023) and his popular OTT show Maamla Legal Hai, actor and parliamentarian Ravi Kishan is all set for his next big project. The actor will soon share screen space with Madhuri Dixit Nene in the upcoming film Ma Behen, which goes on floors in May in Mumbai. The film also stars Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga. Feature film Ma Behen will star Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Ravi Kishan and Dharna Durga

“Bahut hi adbhut role hai in an entertaining film, and people have never seen me in such a character before,” he shares, brimming with excitement. “Bada rangeen, dilphek, romantic aur rasdaar kirdaar hai yeh!” Directed by Suresh Triveni (Tumhari Sulu fame), the film sees Ravi playing a character from a mohalla who is a big admirer of Madhuri Dixit Nene.

When asked if his real-life admiration for Madhuri will reflect on screen, Ravi laughs, “Madhuri ji has been such a big superstar, and we’ve all admired her for decades. It’s a great feeling. I had the opportunity to work with Sridevi ji, but never with Madhuri ji — so this is a big charm, saubhagya hai ki unke saath kaam karna. Triptii, India’s new sensation, is also part of the film, so God-willing, it’ll be a beautiful project.”

Ravi, who describes himself as being in the best phase of his career, adds, “Laapataa Ladies became a massive hit, and Maamla Legal Hai was widely loved. The industry now sees me as a capable actor. After 34 years of hard work, good scripts and big banners are finally coming my way.”

Reflecting on his journey of over 750 films, he muses, “Log chal kar aate hain, main reng kar aaya hoon, but it’s been anand wala safar.”

Currently, Ravi is working on several high-profile projects, including Son of Sardaar 2, the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai film, Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 and Dhamaal 3, before diving into Ma Behen.

On balancing acting and politics, he says, “Yes, I can manage both my constituency work and shooting well. I am grateful to my party for the liberty they give me. In my second term as an MP, I have also put up the most questions in Parliament.”