Hansal Mehta praises Triptii Dimri, says her compelling presence unsettles ‘insecure’ male stars

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has added another chapter to his previous X post where he said that Bollywood needs to take a serious look at casting fresh and talented faces and invest in them for interesting films. In his new post, shared on Thursday, Hansal has now listed female actors who need more recognition. In his list, he named actor Triptii Dimri, and said that she is so ‘compelling’ on screen that it gives insecurity to her male co-stars. (Also read: Hansal Mehta reacts to 'Bollywood is dying' furore, says Hindi cinema needs a reset: 'Invest in actors, not stars') Hansal Mehta listed Triptii Dimri as one of the most promising actors in the industry.

Hansal began his new X post by noting, “Women in Hindi cinema deserve more recognition—and, more importantly, better roles. So, here’s a list. Not exhaustive, not definitive, but a small selection of female actors who, in recent years, have stood out through their work. This isn’t about box office numbers, social media engagement, or PR-driven stardom. This is about craft, presence, and the ability to break through a system that still prioritizes glamour over substance.”

What Hansal said about Triptii Dimri

In his list, Hansal praised Triptii and said, “From an indie favorite to a mainstream sensation—Triptii Dimri has done it on her own terms. Bulbbul and Qala proved that she has the presence and gravitas to carry a film, while Animal showed that she can hold her own in a testosterone-fueled blockbuster. She has the potential to break out the way Kangana Ranaut did in her early films—an actor so compelling that she unsettles insecure male stars. What she needs now is opportunity, and filmmakers who stand by her without succumbing to their male star dependence.”

Hansal argues for better parts for female actors

The other actors who featured on Hansal's list were Sharvari, Ananya Panday, Medha Shankar, Pratibha Ranta, Preeti Panigrahi, and Kani Kusruti. In his post, Hansal also noted that female actors like Tabu, Vidya Balan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Konkona Sen Sharma should get more complex parts.

Triptii debuted in Bollywood in the thriller Mom (2017). She had her first lead role in the romantic drama Laila Majnu (2018). She delivered her breakthrough performance in Animal (2023), which starred Ranbir Kapoor. Last year, she starred in Bad Newz, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.