Hansal Mehta reacts to 'Bollywood is dying' furore, says Hindi cinema needs a reset: 'Invest in actors, not stars'

Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri recently shared his views on the state of Hindi cinema, expressing concerns about its decline due to a lack of good newcomers. However, filmmaker Hansal Mehta has not only countered this claim but also given a shoutout to the emerging talent in the industry. Hansal Mehta says Hindi cinema needs a reset.

Hansal Mehta says Bollywood needs a reset

On Monday, Hansal took to X (formerly Twitter) and penned a detailed note explaining why Hindi cinema is not dying, urging the industry to invest in actors rather than just stars. He wrote, "Hindi Cinema Needs a Reset. For those predicting doom for Bollywood—pause. The industry isn’t dying; it’s waiting to be disrupted. The problem isn’t that audiences are losing interest, but that investment is being funnelled into the safe, the recycled, the formulaic. The future of Hindi cinema lies in betting on raw talent, bold storytelling, and directors who can take a script and direct the hell out of it. The past few years have proved: stars don’t necessarily bring audiences; conviction does."

Hansal Mehta criticises paid publicity

He criticised the rise of paid publicity, which has become a major issue in the industry, and said, "A new generation of actors, filmmakers, and writers is ready to change the game. But it will take producers with vision, platforms that back stories over statistics, and directors who demand authenticity over-familiarity. It will need solid financial discipline, an intelligent exhibition strategy, and well-thought-out marketing—not the template-based paid publicity that is making publicists rich and the industry much poorer."

Hansal then went on to give a shoutout to several newcomers in Bollywood. He praised Aadarsh Gourav, calling him a "shape-shifter" and "lambi race ka ghoda (built for the long run)". Complimenting Vedang Raina’s performance in Jigra, he called him a "screen-stealer". Other actors he acknowledged include Raghav Juyal, Ishaan Khatter, Zahan Kapoor, Sparsh Shrivastava, Aditya Rawal, Abhay Verma, and Lakshya.

The filmmaker further emphasised that Bollywood needs faith, investment, and patience. He advised producers to think long-term rather than chasing weekend box office numbers. He urged platforms to have faith in talent and start backing actors instead of algorithms. Lastly, he encouraged directors to cast actors based on skill, depth, and suitability for the role rather than familiarity.

Hansal Mehta asks to invest in actors and not stars

He concluded, "The audience is hungry for authentic, lived-in performances. Hindi cinema doesn’t need saving—it needs a shift in priorities. The formula is simple: invest in actors, not ‘stars’. Write without fear. Direct with conviction. Written in good faith. Apologies in advance for any omissions or errors."

Hansal Mehta's upcoming project

Hansal is currently working on the upcoming biographical historical drama series Gandhi. Produced by Applause Entertainment, the series chronicles the life of Mahatma Gandhi and is based on the books Gandhi Before India and Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World by Ramachandra Guha. The production, starring Pratik Gandhi in the lead role, began in January last year, and the first season is expected to be released this year.