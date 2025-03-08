Vivek Agnihotri says Bollywood is in shambles: ‘There’s a mad rush to release old films'

Director Vivek Agnihotri is all set to release his upcoming movie The Delhi Files – The Bengal Chapter. However, the filmmaker has now penned a long note to express his dissatisfaction with Bollywood, claiming that there are neither ‘fresh ideas’ nor any new producers. He also called the box office as a ‘hoax office.’ (Also read: Vivek Agnihotri hits back at troll predicting The Delhi Files will fail like The Vaccine War: ‘Wahi haal hoga iska bhi’) Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri penned a note on the current condition of Bollywood.

What Vivek said about Bollywood

In his X account, Vivek penned a note which began, “BOLLYWOOD IS FALLING — and it’s the best thing that could happen.”

He went on to add, “Bollywood is in shambles. And that’s good for the industry. To erect a new building, you must demolish the old one. This is that time. Today, Bollywood has hardly any independent producers. No new producers. No fresh ideas. No innovative distribution or marketing strategies. A few years ago, there were a dozen studios — now just two or three remain, and they too are monopolistic and here for reasons other than filmmaking. The passion for cinema has been replaced by corporate greed and agenda-driven content.”

The note further read, “There are no movies — that’s why there’s a mad rush to release old films. Most directors who could have made a difference in these critical times have given up and succumbed to OTT.”

Noting on the incompetence of actors now, he said, “For the film business to survive, star-actors are essential. But there are no promising new stars. If you want to cast someone from the 21–35 age group, you’ll find almost none — neither heroes nor heroines. The few that exist can’t speak Hindi, can’t emote, and seem more interested in Instagram than their own craft. And without having achieved much, they come with an entourage — managers, social media teams, trainers, and whatnot.”

‘The box office has now become a hoax office’

He added about the problem of the box office game, “If you choose to cast unknown, outsider actors from humble backgrounds (like I do), you stand no chance of getting funding, distribution, or marketing. The box office, once the ultimate test of a film, has now become a hoax office. You can publish any figure, give away free tickets, arrange corporate bookings, manipulate BookMyShow — do whatever you want. It’s a free-for-all. Everyone’s screaming about box office numbers, but their films have nothing to say.”

Regarding film critics, he said, “There are no genuine critics, no real film magazines or tabloids. Anyone can pay and get anything written. No wonder, as always, Bollywood chose the easy way out: manipulation and corruption.”

The note concluded with the director saying a fresh start is around the corner, "The irony? The mighty ones who created this corrupt chakravyuh are now playing the victims. The monster they built is ready to swallow them. And I’m happy. I hope it does. I hope it devours them, so they can reincarnate — this time as pure film creators, not monster-makers. The team we worked with on The Delhi Files was full of small-town, vernacular boys and girls. Many of them will succeed and make great films — provided the monster eats up this old, broken, and extremely corrupt system. If you’re a middle-class, small-time young storyteller willing to sacrifice for your craft — this is your time. Yes. This is the time. Come. Let’s build a new Hindi film industry. Else, change Bollywood’s name to Instawood."

Vivek's next film The Delhi Files delves into the Hindu genocide and explores the far-reaching consequences of political decisions made in the 1940s on Bengal. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri and jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi, the film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, and Govind Namdev, among others, in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 15, 2025.