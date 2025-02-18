Vivek Agnihotri hits back at troll predicting The Delhi Files will fail like The Vaccine War: ‘Wahi haal hoga iska bhi’

Vivek Agnihotri is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie The Delhi Files – The Bengal Chapter. The filmmaker recently gave a savage reply to a troll who claimed that the fate of his new film would be similar to that of his previous film, The Vaccine War. Vivek Agnihotri replies to troll predicting The Delhi Files would have same fate as The Vaccine War.

Vivek Agnihotri's savage reply

On Tuesday, an X user predicted the failure of The Delhi Files and wrote, “Bhai teri Vaccine War ka kya hua tha? Wahi haal hoga iska bhi” (Bro, remember what happened to your Vaccine War? The same will happen to this too). Vivek responded, “Wow! That’s great news because we made lots of money with it. We used that money to make The Delhi Files – Bengal Chapter. Love you, Suri the junkie.”

Some fans couldn’t stop laughing after seeing the filmmaker’s tweet. One comment read, “Sir ji, aise thode hi karte hain Suri ke saath” (Sir, you don’t do this to Suri (laughing emoji)). Another wrote, “Don’t get into these debates, sir… it will only distract you from your work. You made a valid point that as a more inclusive and puristic India we wish to build again, there is no place for any witch-hunting. But we also need to understand that this is how people react.” Another commented, “Wow, you gave Suri a good scolding…”

About The Vaccine War

The Vaccine War is a medical docudrama film directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Pallavi Joshi. The film tells the story of the development of Covaxin during the COVID-19 pandemic in India and sheds light on the efforts of scientists involved in its creation. Based on the book Going Viral by Prof. Balram Bhargava of the Indian Council of Medical Research, the film features Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher, Girija Oak, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Sapthami Gowda, and Mohan Kapur. Made with a budget of ₹10 crore, the film collected ₹14.7 crore worldwide, proving to be a commercial disappointment.

About The Delhi Files

Based on real events, the film delves into the Hindu genocide and explores the far-reaching consequences of political decisions made in the 1940s on Bengal. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri and jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi, the film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, and Govind Namdev, among others, in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 15, 2025.