Vivek Agnihotri says Samay Raina would now know the pain of Kashmiri Pandits, internet asks how are the two linked

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri opines

The filmmaker took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to support Samay following his public apology on the ongoing issues.

“Today, as a Kashmiri Pandit, @ReheSamay must have experienced how it feels when people who don’t agree with you come to lynch you. Welcome to the club,” he wrote in his post.

Vivek was responding to Samay’s post which he shared on Wednesday. On Wednesday, Samay broke his silence about the row too. He took to Twitter (now X) to share that he has deleted all the episodes of the show, and would fully comply with the authorities. He wrote, “Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all Indias Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you. (folded hands emoji).”

Fans confused

Vivek's tweet sparked widespread curiosity on social media, prompting a flurry of comments from users who were left scratching their heads. Many took to the comment section to ask Vivek to elaborate on the connection between the two seemingly unrelated things.

“Is this a Kashmiri pandit issue,” one wondered, with another user writing, “How stupid of you to compare these 2 events”.

“What is the Kashmiri Pandit angle here? and who is lynching him?” mentioned one user. Another user shared, “This is an improper comparison. Speaking truth and still getting abused is a different thing. Making indecent contents and getting abused is a different thing. Truth and indecency must not remain in one club”.

“Bad analogy... comparing this with KP issue is actually insult to KPs,” one comment read, with another writing, “Wats KP has to do in this?”

“This correlation is purely making no sense. It may be philosophical but not appropriate,” one user shared.

All about the India's Got Latent controversy

During his appearance on Samay’s India’s Got Latent, Ranveer made a ‘joke’ involving parents which did not go down well with viewers as well as social media users. They have been receiving backlash since then. Ranveer, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has apologised for his "lapse in judgement". “My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," Allahbadia said in a video shared on his social media account. "Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect," he added.

Despite an apology from both of them, the stir refuses to die down. An FIR has been filed against the show's team, including Samay and Ranveer, for ‘objectionable’ content.