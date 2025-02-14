John Abraham, Bipasha Basu broke up days before filming Billo Rani, reveals Vivek Agnihotri: 'There were lots of issues'

Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri recently spilled the beans, revealing that the song was shot amidst a whole lot of tension between the then-estranged couple. He directed the film.

Vivek shares

Vivek took to X, formerly known as Twitter to share that the chemistry between the two was a carefully crafted illusion, as the couple broke up just a few days before the shoot.

Reposting a clip of the song, Vivek wrote, “This song has a history. Producers didn’t want it. Javed Saab was against the hook ‘Billo Rani’, Pritam wasn’t sure about qawwali style. John and Bipasha had a break up just couple of days before it so there were lots of issues”.

He added, “But only Late Saroj Khan believed in me. She said this will become the biggest hit and it did. Big salute to Pritam, Javed saab and Saroj ji”.

The song from the 2011 film, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, is also picturised on Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani. The song is sung by Anand Raaj Anand, Richa Sharma, and the music is composed by Pritam. The lyrics are written by Javed Akhtar.

More about the former couple

Bipasha and John's romance spanned nine years, with their relationship blossoming around the time they shared the screen in the 2003 film Jism.

After a nearly decade-long romance, Bipasha and John made the decision to go their separate ways. The exact circumstances and timing of their split are not in public, but it's widely reported that they parted ways in 2011.

Bipasha, in an interview with Times of India, had said that the break-up was “definitely not amicable." John, in an interview, claimed that it was “very amicable and there was nothing ugly about it”.

Now, Bipasha is married to Karan Singh Grover, with whom she shares a daughter, Devi. John Abraham is married to Priya Runchal.