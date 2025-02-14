Hansal Mehta says Elon Musk has made US President Donald Trump a 'puppet of capitalism’: Democracy be damned
Tech billionaire Elon Musk's recent visit to the White House with his son as US President Donald Trump spoke to reporters about a new executive order aimed at reducing the federal workforce, has raised many eyebrows. The images of Elon and his son at the White House have shocked many, including filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who feels Elon has turned Trump into a puppet. Also read: Donald Trump turns away in disgust as Elon Musk's son picks his nose: Watch
Hansal reacts
On Friday, Hansal took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his views about the growing influence of capitalism on the economy. He also gave a warning to everyone to "wake up and smell the coffee" before it is too late.
“Elon Musk has effectively reduced a country’s president to nothing more than a puppet of capitalism and a lackey of money. Democracy be damned,” Hansal wrote. He added, “Governments become redundant in the face of big money. Wake up and smell the coffee”.
Elon Musk at White House
During a joint press conference from the Oval Office on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk addressed reporters about a new executive order aimed at reducing the federal workforce.
Elon Musk stood next to Trump in the Oval Office with his four-year-old son, while the US president praised his efforts towards establishing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The tech billionaire has been tapped by President Donald Trump to lead federal cost-cutting efforts. He said that the United States would go "bankrupt" without budget cuts.
Musk leads the efforts under the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). One image showed President Donald Trump speaking as Elon Musk carried his son X AE A-XII on his shoulders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C.
