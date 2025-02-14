Hansal Mehta says Elon Musk has made US President Donald Trump a 'puppet of capitalism’: Democracy be damned

Hansal reacts

On Friday, Hansal took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his views about the growing influence of capitalism on the economy. He also gave a warning to everyone to "wake up and smell the coffee" before it is too late.

“Elon Musk has effectively reduced a country’s president to nothing more than a puppet of capitalism and a lackey of money. Democracy be damned,” Hansal wrote. He added, “Governments become redundant in the face of big money. Wake up and smell the coffee”.

Elon Musk at White House

During a joint press conference from the Oval Office on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk addressed reporters about a new executive order aimed at reducing the federal workforce.

Elon Musk stood next to Trump in the Oval Office with his four-year-old son, while the US president praised his efforts towards establishing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The tech billionaire has been tapped by President Donald Trump to lead federal cost-cutting efforts. He said that the United States would go "bankrupt" without budget cuts.

Musk leads the efforts under the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). One image showed President Donald Trump speaking as Elon Musk carried his son X AE A-XII on his shoulders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C.