Madhuri Dixit was rejected by a playback singer for being ‘too thin’, says Raza Murad: Nobody cared for her

From Dev Anand to Amitabh Bachchan, several actors began their careers with flops but later emerged as superstars. One such actor is Madhuri Dixit, who delivered as many as eight flops before tasting success. In an interview with The Filmy Charcha, actor Raza Murad opened up about Madhuri's early struggles and revealed how she was once rejected by a playback singer for marriage. Raza Murad recalls how no one noticed Madhuri Dixit when she gave a string of flops.

Raza Murad recalls a playback singer rejecting to marry Madhuri Dixit

Raza spoke about how crucial destiny is in the film industry, citing the example of Amitabh Bachchan landing the role in Zanjeer after a series of flops. He then recalled Madhuri Dixit going through a similar phase and said, "She was doing insignificant films like Abodh and Awara Baap. Nobody cared for her, nobody noticed her. Her parents decided to get her married because her career was at rock bottom. They made her meet a playback singer. He looked at her and said, ‘She’s too thin’."

Raza recalled how Subhash Ghai saved Madhuri Dixit's career

He added, "Sometime later, she was filming in Kashmir with Rajesh Khanna. Close by, Subhash Ghai was also at work. Her hairdresser went to meet him, and he asked what film she was working on. She introduced him to Madhuri, and he was immediately struck by her appearance. He asked her to meet him in Mumbai and relaunched her because he had a good sense. Otherwise, it was basically pack-up time for her."

Madhuri’s journey to superstardom was far from instant. She made her debut in 1984 with Abodh, which failed to impress audiences and flopped at the box office. Her next few releases, including Awara Baap, Swati, Manav Hatya, Hifazat, Uttar Dakshin, Mohre, and Khatron Ke Khiladi, were also commercial failures. She first tasted success with Dayavan, but it was her performances in Tezaab and Ram Lakhan that catapulted her to fame. After that, there was no looking back—Madhuri went on to become a bona fide superstar.

Madhuri was most recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which also featured Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, and Triptii Dimri in key roles. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror-comedy received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics and earned ₹389.28 crore worldwide. She will next be seen in Mrs. Deshpande, a psychological thriller series in which Madhuri plays a serial killer. The show, a remake of a French series, is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. More details of the project are yet to be revealed.