Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Shriram Nene says 'staying calm under pressure isn’t easy'; reveals his trick

In an Instagram video he posted on June 11, Dr Shriram Nene, a cardiothoracic surgeon, who is married to actor Madhuri Dixit, dropped his go-to tip for staying calm under pressure. He said by taking a moment to breathe, observe, and then respond thoughtfully, we can maintain our composure and keep our power. According to him, when we're calm, we can think more clearly and make better decisions. Also read | Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Shriram Nene reveals 'biggest health mistake' he made in his 30s while working in US Madhuri Dixit tied the knot with Dr Shriram Nene in October 1999.

Cultivate a sense of calm and composure

Dr Nene said in the video, “One mindset that keeps me calm under pressure – be the Zen in the storm. My partner taught me this in the operating room, when he said 'No matter what is happening in the hurricane around you, you have to be the eye of the hurricane and the Zen in the storm'. You know that inside you, you are burning. But outside, you have got to be calm. This is how I stay calm.” He added, “You don't know what is going on inside, but I can tell you that from the outside, you will never know.”

Pause before reacting

In his caption, Dr Nene wrote: “Be the zen in the storm. Staying calm under pressure isn’t easy — but it changes everything. Breathe. Observe. Respond. Not react. That’s how you keep your power. Drop your go-to tips for staying calm under pressure in the comments — I’d love to know what works for you.”

