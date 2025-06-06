From stress to self-mastery: Affirmations and conscious practices to reset your life instantly

The growing pace at which the world is moving makes it chaotic and brings physical and mental pressures, not allowing us to function with ease. Not being aligned to natural rhythms of sleeping, eating and resting mentally, we are fatigued in more than one way but it is time we outsmart the pandemic called ‘stress’ through easy, needful and doable steps. Forget bubble baths, here’s what coaches really recommend for true relaxation and to beat stress.(Image by Pixabay)

Reclaim your calm in a world that won’t stop

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Coach Samira Gupta, Executive Life and Wellness Coach, said, “Stress isn't a setback — it's a signal for growth. Begin with the 5-Second Rule: when overwhelmed, count down 5-4-3-2-1 and take immediate action, shifting from paralysis to progress. Engage in somatic practices like body scans or mindful movement to reconnect with your body and release tension.”

She recommended, “Utilise cognitive reframing to view challenges as opportunities, asking, “What is this teaching me?” Incorporate gratitude journaling to shift focus from stressors to strengths. These tools don't just manage stress, they harness it, transforming pressure into purpose and adversity into advantage. Embrace these practices to evolve into a resilient, self-aware leader.”

Your morning routine is missing this and it’s costing you peace

Bringing her expertise to the same, Shweta Rhea Chopra, Spiritual Life Coach, shared some simple yet powerful suggestions to live consciously, combating everyday stress and leading to self mastery.

1) The moment you wake up, sit up straight on your bed for about two minutes. Bring all your attention to your heart center, connect to your being within and smile at yourself and everything out there. Thank the universe for blessing your day in the best way. Say to yourself, “Everything in the universe supports me”, announcing victory over all your endeavors.

2) Play your favourite music that elevates or inspires your spirit while dressing up. Look at yourself in the mirror and say, “I attract blessings and fruitful outcomes and need to chase nothing”.

3) Fix 10 minutes of ‘me-time’ just before sleeping and write down your observations to better yourself in every area of life, be it your work or relationships. Release your worries and make little notes of communication to the divine creator with the belief that you are being heard.

Only if we become as conscious of our inner grooming as we are of ourselves outwardly, life would change its pace to a much manageable one.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.