Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Shriram Nene reveals 'biggest health mistake' he made in his 30s while working in US

Studies have shown that most people function best after seven to eight hours of sleep per night. In a video he posted on Instagram on May 21, Dr Shriram Nene, a cardiothoracic surgeon, highlighted the crucial role sleep plays in overall health and well-being. Giving his own example, Dr Nene, who shares two sons with actor-wife Madhuri Dixit, spoke about how it can be challenging to balance work and family responsibilities, leading to stress and sleep disturbances. Actor Madhuri Dixit married Dr Shriram Nene in 1999; they moved to India from the US some years ago. (Instagram/ Dr Shriram Nene)

Dr Nene wishes he was more cognizant of his sleep

He said in the video, "I made this mistake, try not to if you can… the health mistake I made in my 30s... So I was working way too many hours, spending too many sleepless nights, worried about kids growing up, worried about ER calls, worried about my pager."

Dr Nene, who practiced in the US before moving to India some years ago with Madhuri and their family, added that if you can better manage stress and improve your sleep quality, it can lead to a more balanced and fulfilling life.

He said, “But I think if I had just been a little more cognizant of my sleep, it would have made a huge difference in my life. Some of these things you don't have control over, but the bottom line is that if you can control your sleep equation, it makes all the difference in the world.”

Sleep isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity

In his caption, Dr Nene wrote, “One of the biggest health mistakes I made in my 30s? Worrying about everything — work, family, deadlines — but never giving sleep the attention it deserved. It caught up with me. Physically. Mentally. Sleep isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity. Take it seriously — your body will thank you.”

Need help in sleeping better? From paying attention to the room's temperature to washing your bedding and even having a nighttime routine, expert-backed tips on how you can get the best night's sleep.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.