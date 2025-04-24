Dr Sriram Nene shares how life changed after marrying ‘famous’ Madhuri Dixit: 'I had celebrity patients in US but now…'

Former cardiac surgeon, now health influencer Dr Sriram Nene recently attended a panel discussion where talked about a variety of subjects. From leaving US for India almost a decade ago, to trying to make people's lives better through health tech, he explored it all. The doctor also spoke about how life changed after he married Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit. Shriram Nene and Madhuri Dixit celebrated 25 years of marriage on October 17, 2024.

‘Madhuri is the famous one’: Dr Nene

Speaking on the panel discussion hosted by founder and CEO of INK, Lakshmi Pratury, in January, Dr Nene shared how fame accidentally found him. "I’m the accidental yankee in King Arthur’s court, and the incidental tourist, if you will. My wife’s the famous one, I’m just here for the ride. But, other than the imposter syndrome that all of us face on the spectrum, it’s the power of one to make a difference in the lives of many. Don’t ever underestimate how powerful each of you is.”

A changed life for Dr Nene

He also spoke about the kind of work he used to do as a cardiac surgeon at UCLA with his celebrity patients and how he has become a celebrity himself in India. “I was at UCLA, I took care of a lot of celebrities. This was even before I was married. The only thing they wanted was anonymity. They only wanted to put their pants on one leg at a time, and not be addressed. Now I’m facing the opposite of that. Everyone wants a selfie with me. How do I deal with this? Honestly, I want to have a conversation with them and it becomes challenging.”

Dr Nene said that him and Madhuri are also ‘very humble people’ who never do something just to get more fame.

The couple married in 1999 and have to kids. They lived in US for the first 10 years of their marriage and then moved to India, where Madhuri resumed her Bollywood career and Dr Nene worked on becoming a health influencer. He currently has 781,000 followers on Instagram and 500,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Madhuri was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.