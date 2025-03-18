Ditch the sleeping pills: This simple exercise can improve your sleep, fix insomnia

Strength training tops the list for beating insomnia

Published in Family Medicine and Community Health, this analysis of multiple studies found that while aerobic exercise and a mix of strength, balance and flexibility workouts had positive effects, resistance training stood out as the top performer when it came to improving sleep.

Sleep tends to decline with age and up to 20% of older adults experience chronic insomnia. Poor sleep is not just frustrating—it is linked to serious health risks, including cognitive decline, heart disease and even an increased risk of workplace errors and absenteeism.

The study observed the significant role of strength training in helping older adults beat insomnia. (Shutterstock)

The good news? Exercise can help and this study shed light on which type works best.

Key findings

The researchers analyzed clinical trials published up to October 2022, comparing different forms of physical exercise with routine activities, standard care, or sleep education. All participants had been formally diagnosed with insomnia and their sleep quality was measured using the Global Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (GPSQI).

The study reviewed data from 24 clinical trials involving 2,045 adults aged 60 and older, with an average age of 70. Most of these trials took place in Asia (56%), followed by North America (16%), South America (16%), and Europe (12%). One in five were conducted in nursing homes.

Which exercises were studied?

The researchers analyzed different types of exercise, including:

Aerobic exercise – Activities like cycling, brisk walking, swimming, and dancing.

Resistance training – Weightlifting, push-ups, squats and planks.

Balance exercises – Movements like heel-to-toe walking and step-ups.

Flexibility exercises – Yoga, Pilates, and stretching routines.

Combination exercise – A mix of strength, aerobic, balance and flexibility workouts.

The average exercise session lasted around 50 minutes, with participants working out two to three times per week for about 14 weeks. However, due to limited data, the meta-analysis focused primarily on aerobic and combination exercises, with the impact of resistance training extrapolated through network analysis.

How much did sleep improve?

Strength training improved sleep the most, boosting GPSQI scores by 5.75 points.

Aerobic exercise improved scores by 3.76 points.

Combination exercise improved scores by 2.54 points.

Sleep education helped but was less effective than strength training.

While sleep education did show benefits, the study noted inconsistencies in how it was defined across trials, making it difficult to assess its full impact.

Why strength training works best

According to the experts, strength training may enhance sleep by reducing stress, improving metabolism and promoting the release of sleep-regulating hormones. Unlike high-intensity aerobic workouts, resistance training does not overstimulate the nervous system, making it easier for older adults to wind down before bed.

The takeaway: Exercise your way to better sleep

While all forms of exercise are beneficial, resistance training appears to have the greatest impact on sleep quality for older adults. If you are looking for a natural way to improve your sleep, consider adding strength training to your routine.

Strength training, aerobic training and combination activities can help in regularising sleep.(Shutterstock)

Whether it is lifting weights, doing bodyweight exercises or using resistance bands, a little strength work could lead to more restful nights and better overall health. So, if counting sheep is not cutting it, maybe it is time to start counting reps instead!

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.