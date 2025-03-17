Do you nap often? Neuroscientist explains why it is your brain's anti-ageing superpower, shares tips to do it right

In a fast-paced world where productivity often takes precedence over rest, napping is frequently dismissed as a luxury or worse, a sign of laziness but according to neuroscientist Dr Nas, naps are nothing short of a superpower. In a February 10 Instagram post, Dr Nas asserted that naps not only refresh your mind but can actually keep your brain younger for years to come. Napping is your brain’s secret anti-ageing hack. Are you doing it right?(Image by Pixabay)

Naps keep your brain young

Research suggests that napping can significantly benefit cognitive function and taking to his Instagram handle earlier last month, Dr Nas highlighted one study that found habitual nappers had brains that appeared between two to six years younger than those who did not nap. [Also read: Late nights, high blood sugar? 5 ways to improve sleep for better glucose stability]

Napping improves brain's problem-solving skills.(Shutterstock)

The reason being that sleep activates the brain’s natural cleaning system, which removes waste and helps the brain recover. This vital process, typically associated with nighttime sleep, can also be triggered by a well-timed nap.

The mental and emotional perks of napping

Beyond preserving brain health, naps come with other impressive benefits:

Boosted Mood: Studies suggest that a short nap can enhance emotional well-being, making you feel more refreshed and positive.

Studies suggest that a short nap can enhance emotional well-being, making you feel more refreshed and positive. Faster Learning: Sleep consolidates memory, and even short naps can enhance learning and information retention.

Sleep consolidates memory, and even short naps can enhance learning and information retention. Increased Focus and Productivity: A well-timed nap can help prevent the afternoon slump and improve concentration.

Napping lets your brain rest and recharge, after long hours of wakefulness. (Unsplash)

According to Dr Nas, certain groups may find napping especially beneficial, including parents of young children, students, menopausal individuals and athletes, all of whom experience unique physiological demands that can be alleviated with rest.

The perfect nap formula

If napping is so powerful, does that mean more is always better? Not necessarily as according to Dr Nas, timing is crucial to avoid grogginess and cognitive decline. Here’s what science suggests -

Best Nap Length: Aim for 20-30 minutes for a quick refresh or 90+ minutes to complete a full sleep cycle.

Aim for 20-30 minutes for a quick refresh or 90+ minutes to complete a full sleep cycle. When to Avoid Napping: Long naps (over 90 minutes) or naps taken in the evening may negatively impact thinking skills over time, though researchers are still studying why.

A lesson from napping cultures

Japan and Mediterranean countries have long embraced intentional napping as a means to enhance productivity and well-being. Whether it is the Japanese “inemuri” (a quick nap at work) or Spain’s siesta, cultures around the world recognise that strategic rest can lead to long-term health benefits.

Perhaps it’s time the rest of the world follows suit. So, do you nap regularly? If not, it might be time to reconsider. After all, keeping your brain young sounds like a pretty good reason to embrace this superpower!

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.