Mahabharat star Nitish Bharadwaj goes from predicting Oscar for Ramayana to criticising it, says film misrepresents India's history

Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, who played Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's iconic 1988 television series Mahabharat, was among the first celebrities to praise Ramayana after its trailer was released. The actor even predicted that the film would win an Oscar. However, Nitish changed his stance after watching the film and went on to criticise the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, saying it misrepresents India's history and heritage.

‘The film alters the moral framework of Ramayana’

Mahabharat actor Nitish Bharadwaj criticised Ramayana.

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The actor expressed his disappointment with the makers' portrayal of Ravana, played by Yash, as a fair and socially just character. According to him, this changes the moral framework of the epic.

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He wrote on Instagram, "The Ramayan is not just a story. It is deeply rooted in the civilizational and spiritual consciousness of Sanatan Bharat. Its heroes, heroine and antagonist are integral to the values and message of this Mahakavya. Their character and significance cannot be casually redefined. Mahavishnu took the Ram Avatar to uphold Dharma, parampara and establish Maryada. By presenting Ravan as an exceptionally liberal, socially just and fair figure, the film, in my view, alters the moral framework of the Ramayan and undermines the very purpose of avataar."

‘Spectacle of VFX can never substitute for the core values’

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{{^usCountry}} Nitish also pointed out that impressive visual effects cannot substitute for the core values of the epic. He further revealed that he was withdrawing his earlier social media post in which he had praised the film after watching its trailer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nitish also pointed out that impressive visual effects cannot substitute for the core values of the epic. He further revealed that he was withdrawing his earlier social media post in which he had praised the film after watching its trailer. {{/usCountry}}

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He wrote, "I am deeply upset and disappointed with this film. I withdraw my earlier post about it. I cannot find a single good word to say about it. A spectacle of VFX can never substitute for the core values, philosophical depth and spiritual essence of this Mahakavya. This film, in my opinion, does not deserve to represent Indian cinema internationally when its narrative misrepresents Bharat's history, heritage and core spiritual values."

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Nitish Bharadwaj had predicted an Oscar for Ramayana

Earlier, after watching the film's trailer, Nitish had taken to social media to praise the makers and predict a major international recognition for the film. He had written, "100% Oscar for Best Foreign Film. Nitesh Tiwari is Bharat's next gift to world cinema after Satyajit Rai and Shekhar Kapoor. Tens of awards for Production Design and DOP. Wonderful period creation using VFX and AI. Thanks to the great music maestro Hans Zimmer for collaborating with Indian cinema. Ranbir now at par with Ranveer as the next two unbeatable Dhurandhars. Yash — welcome to global cinema."

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the two-part epic features music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. The first instalment was released in theatres on November 5, 2026, with the second part scheduled to arrive in 2028.