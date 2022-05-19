Malaika Arora opens up about her 'tumultuous' childhood, reveals how parents' separation impacted her

Malaika Arora has created a niche for herself in the industry as an actor, dancer, fashion enthusiast, fitness influencer and a mother of a 19-year-old, Ahaan Khan whom she is co-parenting with ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan. Malaika recently revealed that she learned to value her freedom and live life on her terms at an early age. (Read also: Malaika Arora vacations with sis Amrita Arora, mother Joyce in the Himalayas)

Malaika also recalled her parents separation during a recent interview. She was only 11 when her parents, Joyce Polycarp and Anil Arora parted ways. At that time, Malaika's sister, actor Amrita Arora was six years old. The sisters moved with their mother from Thane to Chembur and were raised by her after the divorce.

Malaika, who posed for the cover of Grazia India, opened up about her childhood, that she describes as tumultuous. Calling it wonderful, she told the magazine, "I had a wonderful childhood, but it wasn't easy. In fact, in retrospect, the word I would use to describe it is tumultuous. But tough times teach you important lessons too."

She added, "My parents' separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new and unique lens. I learned a rock-steady work ethic and the value of getting up each morning to do whatever it takes to become fiercely independent. Those early lessons are the cornerstones of my life and professional journey. I am still fiercely independent; I value my freedom and live life on my terms." The actor believes that her fundamentals for life keep her in a good shape.

Malaika shares a close bond with her son Arhaan. Believing to strike a perfect balance between being a mother and a friend to her son, she recently called herself a strict yet fun, chilled out mom. While she said that she doesn't keep track of her son's every move, she makes sure that he can talk to her about anything at any time.

Malaika was last seen as a judge on dance reality show, India's Best Dancer.

