Malti sits in dad Nick Jonas' lap, waits patiently as mom Priyanka Chopra gets her pics clicked during family vacation

In a picture, Nick Jonas posed with a friend as they relaxed. A photo showed a plate with a half-finished cake with the number four candle next to it. Malti will clock her fourth birthday on January 15 (Thursday). Nick also shared a bunch of pictures of the photographs he clicked with his camera. He gave a glimpse of the burgers they feasted on.

In the first photo, Nick, Priyanka and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas were seen inside a swimming pool. Nick clicked a selfie as Priyanka hugged him, and Malti, floating on a tube, rested her hand on her father's shoulder. The second photo showed Nick clicking Priyanka's picture as she posed inside the pool. The toddler sat patiently in her father's lap, watching her mother.

Singer Nick Jonas, his wife-actor Priyanka Chopra and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas recently went on vacation. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Nick has shared a bunch of photos giving fans a glimpse of how they spent their time.

The singer also shared a photo of himself making a face and added side-eyeing Chloe meme photo to it. He also posted a picture of himself sitting outdoors. Sharing the post, Nick captioned it, "Grateful for some quality family time in paradise. Thank you to @airbnb for the perfect Turks and Caicos stay."

About Nick's family Priyanka got married to Nick in 2018 in Rajasthan. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022.

About Priyanka, Nick's projects

Fans will see Priyanka in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Varanasi is set to release during Sankranti 2027. This will mark her debut in a Telugu film. She also has the second season of the web series Citadel in the pipeline.

She will next be seen in The Bluff, alongside Karl Urban. Priyanka was last seen in the action thriller Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Nick will be seen with Paul Rudd in Power Ballad. The John Carney directorial will release on June 5 this year.