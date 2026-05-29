Mini Mathur slams Kirti Kulhari over her ‘ ₹10K for 2-hour work’ maid remark: ‘This is below minimum wage’

Actor Kirti Kulhari recently sparked a debate after making comments about cooks and maids and how she feels they charge a lot in Mumbai’s upscale localities. Her remarks did not go down well with a section of social media users, while others seemed to agree with her. Indian television host and actor Mini Mathur strongly disagreed with Kirti’s comments. Mini Mathur calls out Kirti Kulhari over her maid remark.

What did Kirti say? In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Kirti spoke about recently shifting to Mumbai’s Yaari Road area and how she found the ₹10,000 being charged by cooks and maids to be too high. She said, "I was discussing this with my manager too. I've recently shifted to a new house in Yaari Road, and the rates we were quoted by the cook and the maid - I was like, 'How do these rates even make sense? I don't know, like, for two hours of work - which includes sweeping, mopping, and doing the dishes - I wanted that whatever could possibly be done within those two hours, like dusting, laundry, and other household chores, would all be taken care of."

She added, "She was charging me ₹10,000. I was like, tum do ghante aa rahi ho aur tum apne hisaab se jitna kaam hota hai kar rahi ho... and then you are charging me ₹10,000 for what? At that point, we were like, kya humaari shakal dekh ke aisa ho raha hai ki, inke paas toh honge, thoda sa aur maang hi lete hain (I was like, you're coming in for two hours and only doing as much work as you feel like... and then you're charging me ₹10,000 for what? At that point, we were thinking, 'Are they looking at us and assuming we must have money, so they might as well ask for more?')," said Kirti.

Mini Mathur reacts The video was later shared by Uncut India, and Mini Mathur could not disagree more with Kirti’s comments. She expressed her discontent in the comments section and wrote, "Think of how much her two hours enable us to earn in two hours. This is below minimum wage anywhere else in the world." Comedian Vivek Samtani also reacted and wrote, "That is barely $2 per hour, and that is too much? Wow."

For the unversed, Kirti Kulhari is an Indian actor known for her performances in acclaimed projects like Jal (2013), Pink (2016), Indu Sarkar (2017), Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), and Mission Mangal (2019). She was last seen in Badass Ravi Kumar.