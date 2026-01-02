Kirti Kulhari confirms relationship with Four More Shots Please co-star Rajeev Siddhartha: ‘A picture is worth…’

Actor Kirti Kulhari is starting off the new year by going public with her love story with Four More Shots Please! co-star Rajeev Siddhartha. She confirmed their romance by sharing several mushy pictures with him on her Instagram handle. Kirti Kulhari sparked dating rumours last year after sharing several pictures with her Four More Shots Please! co-star Rajeev Siddhartha. (Instagram)

Kirti Kulhari goes public with romance

On Friday, Kirti took to Instagram and shared a reel comprising several pictures in which she is seen posing with Rajeev Siddhartha.

From a car selfie and a snapshot from their travels to a cosy moment inside a lift and a picture of her kissing his head, Kirti shared images that captured several cherished moments spent with Rajeev Siddhartha. She wrapped up the reel with a heart and arrow sketched on a window.

Kirti used the pictures to make her romance Instagram-official with a caption that read, “A picture is worth a thousand words… (red heart emoji). #happynewyear happy2026 everyone.”

Soon after the post was shared, their Four More Shots Please! co-star Maanvi Gagroo gave a shout-out to the couple and commented, “Happy new year, lovelies.” Meanwhile, her fans were thrilled by the news.

“Anjana and Mihir in parallel universe,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Too happy for u guyzz.”

“Omg Mihir and Anj are datinggggg,” one wrote. Another shared, “New couple in town… You guys looks adorable, sending love n hugs.”

“Wow....happy for you guys,” one social media user said.

About Kirti Kulhari’s personal life

In 2021, Kirti Kulhari announced on April 1 that she and her husband Saahil Sehgal have decided to separate mutually after five years of marriage. The note posted on Instagram read, “A simple note to let everyone know that my husband Saahil and I have decided to separate. Not on paper, but in life. A decision that's probably harder than the decision of "being with somebody", because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about. And the decision of "not being with somebody" brings along pain and hurt to the same people. It's not easy. Guess it's not meant to be easy but IT IS WHAT IT IS. To all those who really care, I am in a good place and I hope everyone who matters in my life is too. Will not be commenting further on this. Upward and Onward ... Always..."

