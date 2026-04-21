Exclusive | Mini Mathur reacts to allegations that she took a dig at Alia Bhatt's hosting: I love Alia, it's all rubbish

Did actor-host Mini Mathur take a dig at actor Alia Bhatt for her hosting stint at the recent SCREEN awards? The narrative has been spreading like wildfire on the internet, ever since a comment was left by Mini on a content creator's Insta post.

The concerned video saw the content creator questioning why actors are asked to host award shows, taking Alia as an example. She also emphasised on the need for professional hosts, like how the West hires them for such events. On this, Mini, who has been a seasoned emcee, commented, “Thank you. Someone finally said it”.

However, when we reach out to Mini, she denies it outright, calling the speculation about shading Alia “rubbish”. She tells HT City, “To just create stories out of nothing is what the internet does. I will tell you why I commented… the creator had an interesting take on why award shows insist on using actors as hosts and then later complain about them falling short of their “expectations”. It is not their main skill set so why the expectations? It’s like asking a host to act at gunpoint. I only commented on that,” she says. As for the alleged beef with Alia, she continues, “It is all nonsense. I love Alia. On top of this, I have not even seen the show these people are talking about on the internet.”