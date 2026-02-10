Mini Mathur slams IndiGo Airlines, says her 86-year-old father had to walk 1 km with his cabin luggage
Mini Mathur complained that pre-booked wheelchair was not available at the airport. She also said the behaviour of the woman in the counter was rude.
Mini Mathur has called out IndiGo Airlines for poor management and inadequate treatment of senior citizens. The actor and host recently flew with her father, and the experience was unsatisfactory. She took to her Instagram Stories to share her ordeal, adding how her 86-year-old father had to walk 1km with his cabin baggage as the pre-booked wheelchair was not available.
What Mini Mathur said
In her Instagram Stories, Mini Mathur wrote, "Dear @indigo.6e ! I don't usually use Instagram to shame /complain.. But you really need to treat senior citizens better at Mumbai airport. 1) There no separate counter for wheelchair passengers to check in... 2) The rude woman at the counter refuses to check in their hand luggage (like... how do they carry cabin luggage if they can't walk) 3) Pre booked wheelchairs are NOT available either."
She added, “My 86 year old father had to WALK to the gate 1 km away WITH this cabin luggage. No buggy arrangement either. A brand that does not treat age with compassion can never age well.”
About Mini
At the beginning of her career, Mini hosted several shows on MTV India. She was also the host of the reality singing show Indian Idol for six seasons. She was also a contestant in the second season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2007. A few years back, she played Shefali Malhotra in the Prime Video series Mind the Malhotras. Last year in February, Mini celebrated her 25th wedding anniversary with husband-filmmaker Kabir Khan.
Mini had spoken about her decision to quit reality shows, in an interaction with Cyrus Broacha. “I called it quits only when I realized that now, there is no longer a real reality. I did six seasons. After that, it was just a question of making money, but by then, the husband had started making money… But I really didn’t appreciate that reality had become constructed,” she said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.