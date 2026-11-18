The shoot of Maddock Films' upcoming film, Mission Mirchi, was hit by tragedy on Tuesday after a technician working on the production died in a road accident. The film is being shot in Sikkim. Local police said that the 46-year-old technician died after a truck carrying shooting equipment met with an accident.

Technician working in Mission Mirchi dies

A technician, part of the crew of Bollywood film Mission Mirchi, died in Sikkim while returning from the shoot. (Photo for representation)

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PTI quoted police officials as saying that the accident happened near the 5th Mile on Jawaharlal Nehru Road on Monday, when the film crew was returning from Tsomgo Lake near Gangtok.

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Pintu Mondal, a light boy with Kolkata-based agency Light & Light, was part of the technical crew for Maddock Films' production Mission Mirchi, which was being shot in Sikkim from November 15 to 20, police said.

Pintu Mondal was seated beside the driver, who reportedly lost control of the truck while negotiating a sharp turn around 3.30 pm, the police added. According to the police, Mondal sustained severe head injuries and was taken to STNM Hospital, where he died on Tuesday morning. The driver also suffered critical shoulder injuries and is undergoing treatment.

About Mission Mirchi

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{{^usCountry}} Production & Filming: Produced by Maddock Films with casting by Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company (MCCC), Mission Mirchi is a crime thriller being directed by Kunal Deshmukh. According to reports, the film has been on-location shooting across various regions, including recent schedules in Sikkim. Mission Mirchi stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in leading roles, along with a large ensemble cast. Reports have claimed the film is based on the life and underworld connections of Iqbal Mirchi, but the makers have not confirmed this. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Production & Filming: Produced by Maddock Films with casting by Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company (MCCC), Mission Mirchi is a crime thriller being directed by Kunal Deshmukh. According to reports, the film has been on-location shooting across various regions, including recent schedules in Sikkim. Mission Mirchi stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in leading roles, along with a large ensemble cast. Reports have claimed the film is based on the life and underworld connections of Iqbal Mirchi, but the makers have not confirmed this. {{/usCountry}}

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The film is currently in production, and there is no release date announced yet.

Recent mishaps on film sets

2026 saw a spate of mishaps on the sets of Indian films. Before the technician's tragic death in Sikkim, a 28-year-old art direction crew member working in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 died from a strong electric shock while preparing a house-like set at Adityaram Film City in Panaiyur (Chennai). In June, a 42-year-old carpenter Chandradhari Yadav, died on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War after suffering an electric shock. The production house subsequently suspended night shoots and introduced stricter safety reviews.

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A month before that, an explosion involving cylinders occurred on the set of SJ Suryah's upcoming film, resulting in 1 death and 3 injuries. Police arrested a production manager and a special effects in-charge under charges of causing death by negligence.