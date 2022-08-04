Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor shares pic of her swollen feet, says 'pregnancy is not pretty sometimes'

Sonam Kapoor, who is preparing to welcome her first child with Anand Ahuja, keeps sharing pictures from her pregnancy journey on her Instagram account. This time, the mum-to-be has posted a picture giving a glimpse of her swollen feet. The actor will become a mother for the first time in just a few weeks. Also Read| Anil Kapoor discusses fatherhood with son-in-law Anand Ahuja

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonam took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a picture and noted that pregnancy is not always beautiful. The picture showed that the actor had swollen feet and was resting her leg up on a leg pillow on her bed. She captioned the video, "Pregnancy is not pretty sometimes."

Sonam Kapoor shares picture of her swollen feet on Instagram Stories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonam tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018. They announced their pregnancy on Instagram in March this year with a maternity photoshoot. They captioned it, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.”

Sonam and Anand also enjoyed a 'babymoon' in Italy as she entered the third trimester of her pregnancy in June. A baby shower was also held at their residence in London before they returned to Mumbai.

Several reports claim that Sonam and Anand will welcome their baby in August. Sonam recently said that she knows Anand is going to be 'the best dad' to their children as she wished him on his birthday. Anand also agreed to it and said Sonam is his 'inspiration' and 'reason' to learn, grow, and improve. Anand also got a vote of confidence from his father-in-law, actor Anil Kapoor, who said that he is going to be a 'phenomenal' father.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON