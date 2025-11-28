Mukesh Khanna reveals an ‘ICU-like setup’ was created at home for Dharmendra: ‘But his body gave up’

Actor Mukesh Khanna has reflected on his final meeting with Dharmendra at the veteran star’s home after he was discharged from the hospital. Mukesh revealed that an ICU-like setup had been created inside the house for Dharmendra, with everyone hoping he would recover and bounce back. Mukesh Khanna also attended prayer meet of Dharmendra in Mumbai on Thursday.

Mukesh Khanna recalls his last meeting

Recently, Mukesh shared a video on his YouTube channel, remembering the actor and recalling his last meeting with Dharmendra at the actor’s home shortly after he was discharged from the hospital.

“I had gone to their home just five or six days ago, right after he was brought back from the hospital. They had set up an ICU-like arrangement inside the house itself. I knew I wouldn’t be able to meet him properly, but I still felt it was important to go,” Mukesh said.

The Shaktimaan actor added that he met Sunny and Bobby Deol during this visit. “I told them, ‘He is very strong. He will come out of this... he will get through this problem.’ But in the end, whatever God wills is what happens. People were shocked because everyone believed he was strong enough to recover. His body gave up, but the soul moves on. And he had a beautiful soul.”

Mukesh also spoke about the many memories he has with Dharmendra especially when they were working on Tahalka. He mentioned that Dharmendra’s simplicity and humility were his biggest strengths. Even in his final months, when he wasn’t feeling well, his face still shone with positivity, noted Mukesh.

Dharmendra dies at 89

Dharmendra died at the age of 89 on November 24, days ahead of his 90th birthday on December 8. The actor had been ill for some time, and was hospitalised on November 10. Later, he was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital and was recuperating at home. He was cremated in Mumbai on November 25 in the presence of his family members and colleagues from the film industry. Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Salim Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were spotted at the crematorium to pay their last respects.

A prayer meet in memory of the late actor was held in Mumbai on Thursday. Called Celebration of Life, the prayer meet was hosted by the Deol family. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rekha, and Aishwarya Rai were seen attending the prayer meet, among others.