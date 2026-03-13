New Delhi, "Dhurandhar" director Aditya Dhar said he feels overwhelmed with a sense of gratitude for the faith the audience has shown in his work over the years. My heart is full: Aditya Dhar expresses gratitude to audience

Dhar, who is gearing up for the release of his film "Dhurandhar The Revenge", celebrated his 43rd birthday on Thursday and shared a post on his Instagram handle, in which he expressed gratitude to his team and fans.

"As I spend my birthday adding the final touches on 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', I find myself pausing for a moment and looking back at the phenomenal year that has gone by," he wrote.

"Sitting here today, I feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude, for the journey, for the team who has always walked beside me, and for the faith so many of you have shown in my work over the years, he added.

The director said his "heart is full" and the trust of the audience means everything."Reading all your messages, tweets, stories, and all the peak detailing by Aditya Dhar memes, my heart is full. I wish I could personally respond to each one of you, but please know how deeply I value all your love and encouragement."

"None of this is something I take for granted. In an industry where nothing is guaranteed and every film is a leap of faith, the trust of the audience means everything...If this year has taught me anything, it is to never lose belief in your dreams, however big they might be. Show up with honesty. Give your work everything you have. And the universe will respond. Trust that every small step and every struggle is slowly leading us exactly where we are meant to be," he said.

Dhar's "Dhurandhar" released in December 2025 and went on to cross over ₹1000 crore at the box office. Featuring Ranveer Singh alongside R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, the film followed covert intelligence operations set against a backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, 2001 Parliament Attack and 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios, "Dhurandhar The Revenge" will release in five languages, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on March 19.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.