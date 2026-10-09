Nana Patekar cremated with state honours in Pune; thousands bid him farewell, son lights funeral pyre

Thousands of people gathered in Pune late Thursday night to bid a final farewell to veteran actor Nana Patekar, whose mortal remains were consigned to flames at his farmhouse in Donje village.

Nana Patekar got a state funeral in Pune. His family, friends and fans bid him goodbye.

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The 75-year-old actor, known for his memorable performances in films such as Krantiveer and Khamoshi: The Musical, was cremated with full state honours amid chants of “Nana Amar Rahe” (Long Live Nana). His son, Malhar Patekar, lit the funeral pyre.

According to his aides, Patekar had expressed a wish to be cremated at his farmhouse.

Deep Dive Where was Nana Patekar cremated? He was cremated with state honours at his farmhouse in Donje village, Pune. Aides said he had expressed a wish to be cremated there. Who lit Nana Patekar’s funeral pyre? His son, Malhar Patekar, lit the funeral pyre during the last rites in Pune. Why was Nana Patekar’s body taken to Pune for the last rites? His funeral was held in Pune, where thousands gathered to pay their respects. His mortal remains had arrived from Goa earlier that day.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid his respects at Pune International Airport when Patekar’s mortal remains arrived from Goa.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Union Ministers Ramdas Athawale and Murlidhar Mohol, state ministers Chandrakant Patil, Uday Samant and Madhuri Misal, Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare, NAAM Foundation co-founder and actor Makarand Anaspure, FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, actor Jackie Shroff, Sajid, filmmakers Anil Sharma and Sajid Nadiadwala, and several other personalities from Bollywood, politics, sports and the social sector attended the last rites.

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{{^usCountry}} Patekar died at his home in Goa in the early hours of Thursday. Doctors said he was suspected to have suffered a heart attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patekar died at his home in Goa in the early hours of Thursday. Doctors said he was suspected to have suffered a heart attack. {{/usCountry}}