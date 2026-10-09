Nana Patekar cremated with state honours in Pune; thousands bid him farewell, son lights funeral pyre

Thousands of people gathered in Pune late Thursday night to bid a final farewell to veteran actor Nana Patekar, whose mortal remains were consigned to flames at his farmhouse in Donje village.
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The 75-year-old actor, known for his memorable performances in films such as Krantiveer and Khamoshi: The Musical, was cremated with full state honours amid chants of “Nana Amar Rahe” (Long Live Nana). His son, Malhar Patekar, lit the funeral pyre.
According to his aides, Patekar had expressed a wish to be cremated at his farmhouse.
Deep Dive
Where was Nana Patekar cremated?
He was cremated with state honours at his farmhouse in Donje village, Pune. Aides said he had expressed a wish to be cremated there.
Who lit Nana Patekar’s funeral pyre?
His son, Malhar Patekar, lit the funeral pyre during the last rites in Pune.
Why was Nana Patekar’s body taken to Pune for the last rites?
His funeral was held in Pune, where thousands gathered to pay their respects. His mortal remains had arrived from Goa earlier that day.
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Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid his respects at Pune International Airport when Patekar’s mortal remains arrived from Goa.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Union Ministers Ramdas Athawale and Murlidhar Mohol, state ministers Chandrakant Patil, Uday Samant and Madhuri Misal, Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare, NAAM Foundation co-founder and actor Makarand Anaspure, FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, actor Jackie Shroff, Sajid, filmmakers Anil Sharma and Sajid Nadiadwala, and several other personalities from Bollywood, politics, sports and the social sector attended the last rites.
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Patekar died at his home in Goa in the early hours of Thursday. Doctors said he was suspected to have suffered a heart attack.
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Patekar died at his home in Goa in the early hours of Thursday. Doctors said he was suspected to have suffered a heart attack.
Soumya Srivastava is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Hindustan Times, bringing over a decade of experience covering movies, celebrities, pop culture, and everything that feels current and compelling. With a sharp editorial lens and an instinct for what resonates, she writes stories that balance insight with accessibility — whether she’s reporting from a red carpet, reviewing a buzzy new release, or unpacking the craft behind cinema. An unabashed Swiftie and a devoted admirer of Christopher Nolan’s filmmaking, Soumya blends heart and analysis in equal measure. She holds a degree in English Literature from Janki Devi Memorial College, Delhi University, and is an alumna of IIMC Dhenkanal (2013). As a Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, her reviews reflect credibility, cultural awareness, and a nuanced understanding of storytelling across genres and formats. She has interviewed celebrities like Celine Song, Zoya Akhtar, Kajol, Shabana Azmi, Pankaj Tripathi and more. She has also reviwes hundreds of movies and written thousands of stories, made videos, special columns and more. While films remain her first love, Soumya’s interests extend deeply into lifestyle and design. She is particularly drawn to décor, thoughtfully designed spaces, and the subtle ways aesthetics influence everyday living. From celebrity homes and interior trends to broader lifestyle movements, she enjoys exploring how personal taste intersects with identity and modern culture. Her voice is informed yet relatable, analytical yet warm — making her work engaging for a wide and diverse readership. Through her writing, Soumya continues to shape conversations around entertainment, lifestyle, and contemporary culture.