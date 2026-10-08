Nana Patekar death updates: Veteran actor dies in Goa after cardiac arrest; Akshay Kumar pens calls him ‘one of a kind’

• Nana Patekar’s son, Malhar Patekar, confirmed to local media that the actor died on October 8

• Nana was found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa, and was rushed to Manipal Hospital.

• Doctors attempted to revive the actor for around 45 minutes but were unsuccessful

• The actor was declared dead at around 5:20 am, with doctors citing a heart attack as the cause of death

• A multiple National Award-winner, Nana is regarded as one of the finest actors of his generation

• Tributes from Bollywood and beyond have begun to pour in for the veteran actor

• Details on his funeral and last rites are awaited