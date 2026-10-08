Nana Patekar dies at 75 of cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died on Thursday morning after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. The actor was 75 when he breathed his last.

Nana Patekar dies at 75.

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While talking to local media, Malhar Patekar, son of Nana Patekar, confirmed that the veteran actor passed away on October 8 at the age of 75. He was found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa. He was rushed to the Manipal Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival due to a heart attack.

The veteran actor was declared dead at around 5:20 am. Doctors at a private hospital attempted to revive him for about 45 minutes. However, they were unsuccessful.

About Nana Patekar

Over a career spanning several over four decades, Nana Patekar has worked extensively in both Hindi and Marathi cinema, while also trying his hand at writing and direction. He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2013 for his contribution to cinema and the arts.

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{{^usCountry}} He made his Hindi film debut with Muzaffar Ali’s Gaman in 1978 and gradually established himself as an actor capable of making an impression even in relatively small parts. During the 1980s, Nana appeared in films such as Aaj Ki Awaaz, Ankush, Pratighaat, Andha Yudh, Mohre and Salaam Bombay!. His work in Salaam Bombay! (1988), directed by Mira Nair, brought him greater recognition. However, it was his performance as gangster Anna in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Parinda (1989) that became the major turning point in his career. His portrayal of the volatile crime lord earned him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor as well as the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He made his Hindi film debut with Muzaffar Ali’s Gaman in 1978 and gradually established himself as an actor capable of making an impression even in relatively small parts. During the 1980s, Nana appeared in films such as Aaj Ki Awaaz, Ankush, Pratighaat, Andha Yudh, Mohre and Salaam Bombay!. His work in Salaam Bombay! (1988), directed by Mira Nair, brought him greater recognition. However, it was his performance as gangster Anna in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Parinda (1989) that became the major turning point in his career. His portrayal of the volatile crime lord earned him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor as well as the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. {{/usCountry}}

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He made his directorial debut with Prahaar: The Final Attack, in which he also played an Army officer. Nana continued to take on varied roles in films such as Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Angaar and Tirangaa. In Angaar (1992), his portrayal of Majid Khan earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Villain. His biggest recognition of the decade came with Krantiveer (1994), in which he played Pratap Narayan Tilak, a troubled man who transforms into a force against corruption and injustice. The performance won him the National Film Award for Best Actor.

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Nana followed Krantiveer with another acclaimed phase of his career. In Agni Sakshi (1996), he played a psychologically complex character in a story centred on an abusive and obsessive husband. The performance earned him his second National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor.

The actor was last seen in the movie Subedaar. Released on Prime Videon in 2026, the film also featured Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan in lead roles.