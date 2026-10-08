Nana Patekar’s funeral to be held at his farmhouse in Pune, body will be kept for 'darshan' for fans

Actor Nana Patekar’s funeral will be held at his farmhouse on the outskirts of Pune on Thursday, a representative of the actor’s social organisation informed. The actor passed away in the early hours of Thursday morning at his residence in Goa after suffering a heart attack. According to his representative, Nana’s mortal remains will be brought to Pune later in the day.

Nana Patekar’s funeral to be held in Pune

Nana Patekar died on Thursday morning.

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Nana Patekar’s last rites will be performed at his farmhouse in Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday. “The mortal remains will be brought (to Pune) by around 5 pm, and later will be kept for the last 'darshan'. The last rites will be performed on the premises of his farmhouse,” said Ganesh Thorat, the CEO of Patekar's Naam Foundation, which works for water conservation. The farmhouse is located at Donje on the outskirts of Pune city. Throat added that the last rites will be held with state honours.

Nana Patekar’s last rites to be conducted with full state honours

Earlier on Thursday, Ashish Shelar, Maharashtra's Minister of Cultural Affairs, said that the veteran actor’s last rites will be held with full state honours. “Considering the unparalleled contribution of actor Nana Patekar to Marathi plays as well as Marathi and Hindi cinema, we have decided to conduct his last rites with full state honours,” the minister tweeted. Speaking to the media, he added, “The departure of Nana Patekar ji is a profound loss for the world of art. Emerging from the lanes of Yeola, he carved out his identity in Marathi theatre, Marathi and Hindi cinema through the strength of his talent and perseverance. On his passing, heartfelt condolences from me, from the Government of Maharashtra, and from the Department of Cultural Affairs.”

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Deep Dive Where will Nana Patekar's funeral be held? Nana Patekar's funeral will be held at his farmhouse located on the outskirts of Pune. What are the arrangements for the public to pay their last respects to Nana Patekar? His mortal remains will be kept for the last 'darshan' for fans before the last rites, which will take place later in the day. Why will Nana Patekar's last rites be conducted with full state honours? The decision to conduct his last rites with full state honours is due to his unparalleled contributions to Marathi and Hindi cinema.

Nana Patekar dies

{{^usCountry}} Nana Patekar died in Goa on the morning of October 8. He was 75. The actor’s son, Malhar Patekar, confirmed to local media about his death. Nana was found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa, and was rushed to Manipal Hospital. Doctors attempted to revive the actor for around 45 minutes but were unsuccessful. The actor was declared dead at around 5:20 am, with doctors citing a heart attack as the cause of death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nana Patekar died in Goa on the morning of October 8. He was 75. The actor’s son, Malhar Patekar, confirmed to local media about his death. Nana was found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa, and was rushed to Manipal Hospital. Doctors attempted to revive the actor for around 45 minutes but were unsuccessful. The actor was declared dead at around 5:20 am, with doctors citing a heart attack as the cause of death. {{/usCountry}}

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A three-time National Award-winning actor, Nana is regarded as one of the finest actors in Indian cinema history. His passing drew tributes from across Indian cinema and public life, including tributes from Prime Minister Modi and several Chief Ministers.