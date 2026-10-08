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‘I will come tomorrow for dubbing’: What Nana Patekar told producer of his upcoming film 2 days before death

Nana Patekar died on October 8 due to a cardiac arrest. He had some pending work on dubbing for his upcoming release, The Confession.

Published on: Oct 8, 2026, 14:21:38 IST
By Santanu Das
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Actor Nana Patekar died of a cardiac arrest on October 8 at the age of 75. Tributes have been pouring in from across the film industry and political circles as the sudden death of the veteran actor has left many in shock, with those who worked closely with him struggling to come to terms with the loss.

‘It is a huge grief, a very big loss for the industry’

Indian actor and filmmaker Nana Patekar has died at the age of 75. (AP Photo) (AP Photo/)
Indian actor and filmmaker Nana Patekar has died at the age of 75. (AP Photo) (AP Photo/)

Subhash Kale, co-producer of the upcoming Nana Patekar-starrer crime thriller The Confession, also known as The Confession of Mary, said the actor was expected to return to Mumbai soon to complete the film's dubbing. Speaking to news agency ANI, Subhash recalled his last conversation with Nana. He said, “It is a very big loss, and it is unbelievable… unbelievable. I found out at around 7:30 this morning, as soon as I woke up, and I was completely shaken when I heard the news. Then, to confirm it, I immediately called Malhar, and it was confirmed. It is a huge grief, a very big loss for the industry. A very big loss! So sudden…”

He went on to add that they had spoken just two days earlier about the dubbing, with only one line left for the actor to record. “Yes, The Confession, which is set to release. We had spoken just the day before yesterday about the dubbing. There was one line that he had to dub. He told me, ‘I am coming to Bombay.’ He was supposed to come to Bombay tomorrow, and he also had a shoot scheduled in Bombay for a film. So he told me, ‘I’ll come tomorrow, and we’ll do that one line.’… Whenever he came to Mumbai, the first call would be to me: ‘I am coming to the studio.’ We would sit together, have a lot of fun, joke around, sing songs… He was just incredible. What can I say now? I am unable to speak at this moment. I have to leave for Goa now, so…" he added.

Nana Patekar dies

Deep Dive

What film was Nana Patekar due to finish dubbing before his death?

He was expected to complete dubbing for the crime thriller The Confession, also known as The Confession of Mary. Co-producer Subhash Kale said only one line remained for him to record.

What did Nana Patekar tell The Confession's producer about the dubbing?

In a conversation two days before his death, Patekar told Subhash Kale, “I am coming to Bombay,” and said they would record the remaining line when he arrived.

What did Nana Patekar say at his final public appearance?

At an event in Dona Paula on October 4, Patekar spoke about mortality and asked whether he was doing what he wanted with the time he had. He said, “I don't know whether I will be here tomorrow or not.”
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A three-time National Award-winning actor, Nana is regarded as one of the finest actors in Indian cinema history. His passing drew tributes from across Indian cinema and public life, including tributes from Prime Minister Modi and several Chief Ministers.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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