Nana Patekar was to be final guest on Shekhar Suman’s show Shekhar Tonite; finale cancelled after actor’s death: ‘No one can take his place’

The news of Nana Patekar’s death has left the film industry in mourning, with colleagues and loved ones remembering him with grief and affection. Recently, Shekhar Suman announced that he has decided to cancel the final episode of his talk show Shekhar Tonite following Nana’s demise on October 8. Shekhar shared that Nana was supposed to be the final guest on the show. After his death, he decided to cancel the episode rather than invite another celebrity to take his place.

'I want to come on your show'

Shekhar Suman cancelled the finale episde of his show Shekhar Tonite after Nana Patekar's death.

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Shekhar shared a video on his YouTube channel in which he remembered Nana. He said, “Words are less to praise the artiste, actor, who was going to appear in this episode. Fearless, brave, honest, a person whose simplicity was his strongest trait. He congratulated me and said that he watches my show regularly. He also told me that he sees himself in me. He said, ‘I get offers from a lot of shows, I don’t go anywhere, but I want to come on your show.’ It felt like I got a Padma Vibhushan.”

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'No one can take his place'

{{^usCountry}} Shekhar Suman also spoke about his long association with Nana Patekar. He recalled working with the late actor in Sohanlal Kanwar’s 1990 film Tadap. Although the film never saw the light of day, Shekhar said the project gave him an opportunity to get to know Nana personally. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shekhar Suman also spoke about his long association with Nana Patekar. He recalled working with the late actor in Sohanlal Kanwar’s 1990 film Tadap. Although the film never saw the light of day, Shekhar said the project gave him an opportunity to get to know Nana personally. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive Why did Shekhar Suman cancel the Shekhar Tonite finale after Nana Patekar's death? Nana Patekar was meant to be the final guest, and Shekhar Suman said he did not want to invite anyone else because no one could take Nana’s place. He chose to end the first season with memories of him. How did Amitabh Bachchan remember Nana Patekar after his death? Amitabh shared throwback videos of the two actors and wrote that they usually kept in touch by message every other day. He said he was speechless when Nana’s message did not arrive. What did Aneet Padda say she learned from working with Nana Patekar? Aneet said that watching Nana work and listening to him speak was a lesson. She remembered his honesty, simplicity and commitment to cinema, and said she would cherish the experience.

He said, “During that time, I got to know him personally. I learnt a lot from him as a person, and as an actor. Sadly, the film was completed but couldn’t be released. Look at the coincidence, that this episode that was supposed to be shot with him also won’t reach the audience ever. My heart will be upset about this all my life. It would have been the most beautiful conversation with him. Nana took a permanent break from us. We love you Nana and we will miss you forever. I didn’t feel like inviting anyone else today because no one can take his place. He is irreplaceable. He lived life on his own terms. I had even decided on my opening lines for the episode. I want to end our first season with his memories.”

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About Nana Patekar's death

Nana Patekar died on Thursday morning at the age of 75 after suffering cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him for around 45 minutes but were unsuccessful. He was declared dead at around 5:20 am, with doctors citing a heart attack as the cause of death. The actor was cremated with full state honours on Thursday at his farmhouse in Donje village, Pune.