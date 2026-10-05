Shekhar Suman defends Sanjay Dutt after backlash over ‘no peace in India’ remark: ‘He has huge respect for our country’

Suman also pointed to the nature of his programme, describing Shekhar Tonite as a satirical show that is “pro-people” and “totally unbiased and democratic.” According to him, the segment was intended as light-hearted commentary rather than an attempt to offend or target anyone.

The controversy started after Sanjay Dutt appeared on Shekhar Suman's show Shekhar Tonite in a special episode for Gandhi Jayanti. Shekhar has now backed Sanjay, arguing that the actor's comments were neither malicious nor anti-national. Speaking to NDTV, he said the actor has always had deep respect for India and its people. "Sanjay Dutt has huge respect for our country and fellow countrymen, and what he said was completely innocuous and in a very positive way. He should not be penalised and maligned for what he never said or meant. I know him for years; he is a good man who loves his country and has utmost regard for it," Suman told the publication.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt 's recent comments about not feeling the same sense of “peace” in India have sparked a social media debate. The actor has since clarified that the remarks were part of a scripted, satirical conversation and were not intended to offend anyone. Shekhar Suman , whose show the actor appeared on, has also defended him, saying the actor's words were misunderstood and taken out of context.

What did Sanjay Dutt say? While discussing India and its people, the actor spoke about the need for peace and said he felt that something had changed.

“The people of this country are so lovely. There should be peace here. I can't feel that peace in our country anymore. We Indians are large-hearted people, and we are hospitable. We have given so much, and we should always remain that way. I pray to Shiv ji that those days come back soon,” he said on the show.

Sanjay Dutt clarifies his remarks With the comments attracting backlash, Sanjay took to X to explain the context behind what he had said. He stressed that he never intended to hurt or disrespect anyone and said the exchange was scripted and meant to be light-hearted. “I would like to clarify that it was never my intention to hurt, offend, or disrespect the sentiments of any individual, community, or institution,” he wrote.

The actor also connected the segment to the humour and satire associated with his Munna Bhai films. He said the conversation was meant to carry the same message of warmth and togetherness that was central to the idea of Gandhigiri.

"My remarks were made in the context of a scripted conversation intended to be light-hearted and humorous. The spirit behind them was similar to the humour and satire seen in films like Munna Bhai, particularly the concept of ‘Gandhigiri,’ which was intended to convey a message of love, warmth, togetherness, and goodwill. Unfortunately, my words were interpreted outside of that intended context," he stated.