Navya Nanda says she's seen mom, grandmom prioritize family's health over their own: 'They are the sole caregivers'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda recently took part in an online chat on periods and women's health care. She revealed how even before we discuss such matters, it is important to discuss patriarchal norms around how women think of their health. She also spoke of her family in this context.

Navya is the co-founder of Aara Health, a healthcare company focussed on women. Some time ago, she launched Project Naveli, an organization dedicated to building gender equality in India.

In a chat with Miss Malini called Talking Period Poverty With Navya Nanda And Gayatri Chhabria, she was asked why she thought health care ought to be part of the gender inequality debate. "I think before even understanding the access to healthcare, it is important to understand how healthcare is viewed by women in general. Women inherently prioritize the health and well being of their family over themselves. I have seen that happen at my own home with my grandmother and my mother. They are the sole caregivers. Because of that, they are always taking care of the family, the husband and the children. I don't think their own health, mental or physical is a priority. That stems from the gender roles we force as a society and that's where the patriarchy and misogyny comes in where men have always been the head of the family and breadwinners, and the woman the caretaker. That, I think, has caused a big disparity in terms of how women even look at health and prioritize their own well being."

In May last year, Navya launched Aara Health and has been associated with it since. She is also a graduate from Fordham University with a major in digital technology and UX design. She passed out in 2020.

As a star kid, there has been some speculation of her joining films. However, in an interview with Vogue, she mentioned that she is ready to join her family business. "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda."

