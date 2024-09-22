Navya Nanda takes break from IIM classes to attend Mumbai event, poses with Karisma Kapoor and BFF Ananya Panday

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda, who earlier this month joined the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Ahmedabad, took a break from her classes to attend the NBT Utsav Award 2024. Many other celebrities, including Karisma Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Hina Khan, Sharvari and Radhikka Madan among others, were also part of the event held in Mumbai. (Also Read | Fans defend Navya Nanda against ‘it’s not even real MBA' comments: She isn't trying to fool anyone) Navya Nanda was spotted with Karisma Kapoor and Ananya Panday at a Mumbai event.

Navya takes break from classes, seen at event

A bunch of videos and pictures from the event emerged on social media platforms. For the function, Navya Nanda wore a green saree and blouse. She smiled and posed for the paparazzi. At the event, Navya also posed with Karisma Kapoor and Ananya. Both Karisma and Ananya Panday posed for the paparazzi. Karisma was seen in an embroidered beige and golden saree. Ananya Panday opted for a green and golden saree.

Navya Nanda wore a green saree and blouse.

Who all were present at event

Kartik Aaryan wore a blue shirt, printed tie, black jacket and matching trousers. Hina Khan was seen in a pink and golden suit. Sharvari wore a printed black corset top and paired it with a cream lehenga and matching dupatta. Radhikka Madan wore a black salwar suit.

About Navya's higher studies

Navya will study BPGP MBA for the next two years at IIM-A. On her Instagram handle, she had shared several pictures from IIM and expressed her happiness about being admitted there and said that it is like a "dream" come true. She wrote, “Dreams do come true!!!!!! The next 2 years... with the best people & faculty! Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGP) Class of 2026”

Navya may belong to a family of actors, but she is pursuing entrepreneurship. In 2021, she launched Project Naveli to fight gender inequality in the country. She also held her podcast, What The Hell Navya, which featured her mother, Shweta Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan.