Fans defend Navya Nanda against ‘it’s not even real MBA' comments: She isn't trying to fool anyone

‘Not even a real MBA’

However, some Redditors claimed that her course BPGP isn't even a “real MBA.” One of them wrote, “It's a blended course with just a few weeks of learnings on campus, Rest is all online. These star kids stopped low with their PR but this one seems to have beaten all of them by getting this IIM A tag through probably one of their least valuable courses."

Another commented, “No CAT nothing just one minor course and flexing near iim ahemdabad oh god what a hypothetical people ... Do you even have rhe courage to sit a competitive exam ??? Here students are loosing their night and mind for one seat and rich spoil brats like you oh god give me a break.”

‘She’s not trying to fool anyone'

Some Redditors and Instagram users also jumped in Navya's defense. One of them commented, “Wondering… Why people think the celebrity can’t crack the entrance…. if someone born in a renowned family, it doesn’t mean that they can’t do excellence in academics. We should never pull down anybody without knowing the facts.” Another argued on similar lines, “Targeting her as if they were denied admission into IIM-A because she got that seat using her ‘influence’. we have stopped being gracious.”

“What I'm not able to understand that why are people assuming she can't crack the exam? Maybe she had done efforts and studied for it. It's a reputed institution and honestly she seems smart to me. Congratulations,” read a third comment. Another Redditor went long in her defense. “I don't particularly like Navya from what is discussed here about her behaviour to others etc, but I see nothing wrong with her post. She clearly mentioned the course she got into, which to any sane person would be clear it isn't flagship PGP. She wasn't trying to deliberately fool anyone.”

"In most courses which involve only a few weeks of on campus immersion, (which are mostly for experienced professionals) the students do take pictures inside the campus, like the one Navya has posted. I have noticed these people tend to flaunt the ‘campus"’ tag, buy a lot of campus merch etc, much more than the ones staying full time on campus. I don't think Navya is any different and shouldn't be singled out on it," they added.

“Afaik, this is a new course by IIMA, and the admissions committee may have had an ulterior motive of getting increased visibility for the program by admitting Navya. But that is on them and not her. Legacy admissions are there even in top US universities. Eg: Isha Ambani went to Stanford GSB,” they concluded. “Try to convert it. I am not sure about how Navya got into this. But for everyone to get into bpgp as well same criteria applies GMAT or cat score....and when its Ahmedabad score has to be 740-800. Converting the interview is also another herculean thing,” said another Redditor.

Navya is the grandddaughter of veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. She's the daughter of Shweta Bachchan. In 2021, she launched Project Naveli to fight gender inequality in the country. She also held her podcast, What The Hell Navya, which featured her mother Shweta and her maternal grandmother Jaya.