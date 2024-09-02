Navya Nanda shares pic from day she received IIM Ahmedabad acceptance letter, thanks 'best teacher' for coaching her

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, has enrolled in an MBA program at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Ahmedabad. Apart from posting a bunch of photos of herself from the campus, she also shared a picture from the day she celebrated with her teacher at a coaching institute after she came to know of her 'IIM Ahmedabad acceptance'. Also read | Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda gets admission in IIM Ahmedabad: ‘Dreams come true’ Navya Naveli Nanda celebrated with a cake when she found out she will be studying BPGP MBA for the next two years.

'Us celebrating at the day I received my acceptance'

Alongside a photo of herself cutting a cake as her CAT/IAT entrance exams coach clapped for her, Navya wrote on Instagram Stories, "Thank you to @mba_Ims for coaching me for the entrance exam (Folded hands emoji)."

She added an arrow to the photo pointing towards her teacher as she gave him a shoutout, writing, "This is Prasad sir, who played the biggest hand in coaching and preparing me to crack the CAT/IAT entrance exams. One of the BEST teachers I have ever had the honour of learning from." Navya further said about the photo, “Us celebrating at the @MBA_ims office the day I received my acceptance.”

Navya Naveli Nanda joins IIM Ahmedabad

Earlier on Sunday, Navya shared pictures from the IIM Ahmedabad campus on Instagram, and spoke about how 'dreams do come true'. She has enrolled in the BPGP MBA program there. The daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, Navya expressed her excitement by sharing several photos from IIM Ahmedabad, where she will be studying for the next two years.

She wrote, “Dreams do come true !!!!!! Home for the next 2 years... with the best people and faculty! BPGP MBA Class of 2026.” The first picture she shared showed her dressed in a black suit and standing next to the IIM sign. Navya also posted photos of the lush campus as she posed with the friends she’s made there already.

Previously, both Navya and her mom Shweta have spoken about how Navya isn't interested in pursuing a career in acting like her grandparents Jaya and Amitabh, uncle Abhishek Bachchan, aunt Aishwarya Rai, or brother Agastya Nanda. Navya, who is co-founder of Aara Health, a women-centric health tech company, also hosts the podcast What The Hell Navya that features her with Shweta and Jaya.