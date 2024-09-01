Navya Nanda's ‘dream’ to study at Indian Institude of Management Ahmedabad becomes a reality

Navya Naveli Nanda has joined the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Ahmedabad and will study BPGP MBA there for the next two years. For the unversed, Navya is Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s granddaughter and Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda’s daughter. (Also Read: Shweta Bachchan shuts down rumours of daughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s acting debut) Navya Nanda shared pictures from IIM, Ahmedabad.

Navya Nanda at IIM

Navya took to Instagram to share numerous pictures from IIM and write about just how happy she is to be there. She wrote, “Dreams do come true !!!!!! Home for the next 2 years... with the best people & faculty! BPGP MBA Class of 2026.” The first picture she shared shows her dressed in a black suit and standing beside the IIM sign.

She also shared photos of the lush green campus and the friends she seems to have made there. Navya also shared a picture of her cutting a cake on her Instagram stories, thanking her teacher Prasad for coaching her in cracking the CAT/IAT entrance exams.

A screen grab of Navya Nanda's Instagram stories.

Navya not interested in acting

Navya used to host her own podcast - What The Hell Navya - with her grandmother Jaya, and mother, Shweta. They discussed various topics revolving around feminism and the role of women in society. At an event, Shweta clarified that Navya is not interested in following in her grandparents, uncle Abhishek Bachchan, aunt Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or brother Agastya Nanda’s footsteps.

At the event in June, when Shweta was asked if Navya will also act, she replied, “I think you are very well acquainted with the work Navya does and she has her hands full. I don't think Bollywood is the way to go for her.” She was there on behalf of her daughter to accept an award for the podcast.

Navya had also told Hindustan Times in the past, “Well, I also come from a business family too. So, I was very clear that (I don’t want to join acting and do this). At the end of college, I realised that this is what I wanted to do.”