Shweta Bachchan shuts down rumours of daughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s acting debut: ‘Don’t think Bollywood is…’

During a recent event, Shweta reacted to the rumours around her daughter's acting debut, with a firm no. She expressed her views when she joined an event for podcasters in Mumbai to represent her daughter.

What did she say

"I am here to represent my daughter, and I am very excited for her and proud of her. I am thrilled to be here to collect the award on her behalf,” Shweta said while accepting the Best Female Podcaster Award on her behalf for her podcast, What the hell, Navya!

She went on to talk about her daughter's talent, sharing, “I think it is wonderful, it is a great way of reaching out to people. You can carry it wherever you go, you can listen to it on a train or a bus. I think it is a fantastic and wonderful medium of getting your word across."

Shweta was also asked about Navya’s plan to make an entry into Bollywood. To which, she said, “I think you are very well acquainted with the work Navya does and she has her hands full. I don't think Bollywood is the way to go for her."

Navya and Agastya are Amitabh Bachchan's grandchildren and Raj Kapoor's great-grandchildren.

Know more about Navya

Navya has been busy creating her own path away from the arclights of Bollywood. She has always maintained that she is more interested in the ‘business side’ of her family.

Navya, whose father is businessman Nikhil Nanda, has been working towards various social causes such as women empowerment, gender equality and social justice through her passion project.

“Well, I also come from a business family too. So, I was very clear that (I don’t want to join acting and do this). At the end of college, I realised that this is what I wanted to do,” she had told Hindustan Times in the past.