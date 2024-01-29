What The Hell Navya 2 trailer: Jaya Bachchan says romance goes ‘out of the window’ after marriage

Actor Jaya Bachchan, her daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda will be back with the second season of What The Hell Navya. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Navya shared the trailer for her upcoming vodcast. The new season promises more secrets, fun and conversations between the three. It will premiere next month. (Also Read | Jaya Bachchan tells paparazzi not to shout as she poses with Tina Ambani at The Archies premiere. Watch) Jaya Bachchan will be seen in What The Hell Navya 2.

Jaya compares Navya to ‘little duck’

The video started with Navya Nanda telling Jaya Bachchan, "You know there is a term called 'Jaya-ing'." Jaya responded with "Oooh?" as she laughed. Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan said that she talks without 'taking a breath'. At this, Jaya said, "Like that little duck (makes funny noises and flaps her arms)." This made Navya laugh.

Jaya Bachchan talks about abuse

Next, Jaya told Navya, "You people abuse a lot in conversations." Navya then spoke to Shweta and said, "I've got your sense of humour." She replied, "No, you don't have my sense of humour at all." To this, Jaya made a gesture of zipping her lips. Shweta next shouted at Navya, "Don't have us on this show then if you don't want to get interrupted." Jaya said, "Very strong women in this room."

Jaya reveals what happens to romance after marriage

In the spilling secrets segment, Jaya said, "Romance is out of the window. After marriage, it will be out." Shweta said, "But I know everything that's going on in my house." Hinting at someone, Jaya said, "Yeah yeah, you are sounding like somebody else we know." Navya added, "Yeah, you're the man in the room." Jaya and Navya said in unison, "The apple doesn't fall far from the tree."

Shweta says Navya is ‘very apologetic’

As the video ended, Navya said, "Women feel very apologetic." Shweta pointed at her and said, "You're that woman." A surprised Navya asked, "Am I?" Shweta concluded, "Yes, you are." The video was shared with the caption, "Three of our most favourite ladies are back, on video! This time, our conversations come to life, offering you a front-row seat to unfiltered conversations, lots of laughter and one too many 'What The Hell’s' of course!"

Fans react to trailer

It continued, "A new season of What The Hell Navya, as a vodcast! Streaming weekly from 1st February on @NavyaNanda’s YouTube channel (link in bio)." Reacting to the post, Zoya posted red heart emojis. A fan said, “This looks so much fun, can’t wait for it to drop.”

Another person wrote, "Omg I’m so excited!!!" An Instagram user commented, "I cannot wait. This looks like so much fun. I loved the podcast last season; it was the only podcast I would make time and tune into. Season 2 looks even better @navyananda." The first season of the show took place in September 2022.

