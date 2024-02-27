Navya Nanda reveals if Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will have ‘special appearances’ on What The Hell Navya 2

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has revealed if the veteran actor will have a ‘special appearance’ on her vodcast What The Hell Navya season two. Speaking with News18 Showsha, Navya teased she isn't sure if "we are deserving of his presence". (Also Read | Navya Naveli Nanda doesn't want to give any advice to cousin Aaradhya Bachchan. Here's why) Navya Naveli Nanda poses with her grandfather, Amitabh Bachchan.

Navya shares if Amitabh, Abhishek will be part of her vodcast

She was asked if her grandfather or mama (maternal uncle) ever make "special appearances" on the vodcast. Navya Nanda replied, "That's a whole other podcast itself (laugh). I don't know if we are deserving of his presence on our show. But ya sure, maybe one day as a special appearance." Abhishek Bachchan is Navya's uncle.

About What The Hell Navya

What The Hell Navya, hosted by Navya, recently returned with the second season. It features Navya, her grandmother-veteran actor Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan. Recently, her brother Agastya Nanda also appeared on the show. Navya is the daughter of Amitabh's daughter Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda.

Navya was part of KBC

It is noteworthy that Navya was part of her grandfather's show Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2021. When KBC completed 1000 episodes, Shweta and Navya were the hot seat guests. On it, Navya had asked in Hindi, “Whoever comes on the hot seat, you ask them how have they prepared for KBC. So today, I want to ask you, how did you prepare for us?” Amitabh had replied, “Jalebi ki tarah seede sawaal honge aur bhool bhulaiyaa ke tarah aasan (The questions will be as straight as a jalebi and the quiz will be as easy as a maze).”

After the special episode was announced, Amitabh had called the shoot an ‘evening of great pride’ for him, in his blog. “A delight to be able to not just test the ability of the ‘contestants’ but to give the freedom to express what many have felt has been undisclosed and kept behind closed doors. The banter of the family dining table, the repartee, and most importantly the several causes that the young at this age think about and work for. An evening of great pride for the father and grandfather - for Papa and Nana!” he wrote. Amitabh added that Shweta and Navya got ‘rapturous ecstatic appreciation’ from the KBC team.

About Amitabh's upcoming films

Amitabh will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film Kalki 2898 AD alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. The film is helmed by Nag Ashwin. The film also features Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. It will hit the theatres on May 9. He also has a courtroom drama film, Section 84, in the pipeline.

