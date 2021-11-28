KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan prepares Jalebi-straight questions for Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, watch

Come Friday, Kaun Banega Crorepati will complete 1000 episodes. On the occasion, the quiz show will feature host Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

While the trio had previously shared photos from the day of the shoot, Sony Entertainment Television has shared the first promo of the episode. The video begins with Amitabh Bachchan announcing that the show has surpassed the milestone episode.

“Today, KBC completes 1000 episodes. On this special occasion, we thought lets include the family,” he says, introducing Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda. Once on the hot seat, Navya asks Amitabh about his preparations to host the ladies.

“Whoever comes on the hot seat, you ask them how have they prepared for KBC. So, today, I want to ask you, how did you prepare for us?” she asks in Hindi. Amitabh replied, “Jalebi ki tarah seede sawaal honge aur bhool bhulaiyaa ke tarah aasan (The questions will be as straight as a jalebi and the quiz will be as easy as a maze.)”

Shweta then turns to Navya and says, “He waited for 999 episodes to get done.” The promo ends with Navya announcing, “We're ready.”

+

Also read: KBC 13: Here's why John Abraham cried on show, got tissues and water from Amitabh Bachchan

In a blog post, after the special episode was announced, Amitabh called the shoot an ‘evening of great pride’ for him. “A delight to be able to not just test the ability of the ‘contestants’ but to give the freedom to express what many have felt has been undisclosed and kept behind closed doors. The banter of the family dining table, the repartee, and most importantly the several causes that the young at this age think about and work for. An evening of great pride for the father and grandfather - for Papa and Nana!” he wrote. Amitabh added that Shweta and Navya got ‘rapturous ecstatic appreciation’ from the KBC team.