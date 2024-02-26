 Navya Naveli Nanda doesn't want to give any advice to cousin Aaradhya Bachchan | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Navya Naveli Nanda doesn't want to give any advice to cousin Aaradhya Bachchan. Here's why

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 26, 2024 01:10 PM IST

Aaradhya Bachchan is the daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. Navya Nanda is the daughter of Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda.

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of actor Amitabh Bachchan, has responded when asked what 'advice' she would want to give her cousin Aaradhya Bachchan. Speaking with News18 Showsha, Navya said that Aaradhya Bachchan is 'far wiser than I was when I was 12'. (Also Read | 5 takeaways from Agastya Nanda's conversation with Jaya Bachchan, Navya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan on masculinity)

Navya Nanda spoke about her cousin Aaradhya Bachchan.
Navya on advice to cousin Aaradhya

Navya Nanda said, “I don’t know if I would give her advice. I feel she’s far wiser than I was when I was 12. She’s very intelligent and I think more aware of things than I was maybe at her age. So it’s actually great to see that entire generation grow up being so much more aware of the world, so much more aware of society and things around them so, I don’t know what advice I would give her."

Navya calls Aaradhya ‘assured, confident’

Navya further said, “I think I just admire her that such a young age, she is so aware of things and she’s very wise. Just happy to have a younger sister in the house to share things with but I don’t think I can give her advice, she is very assured, confident, and pretty aware of what’s going on so I think that’s a very commendable thing."

Who is Aaradhya

Aaradhya is the daughter of actor- couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in April 2007. They welcomed Aaradhya in 2011.

Last year in November as Aaradhya turned 12, they shared posts on Instagram wishing her on the special day. Posting an old picture of him and Aaradhya, Abhishek Bachchan captioned the post, “Happy birthday my little princess! I love you mostest (sic)."

Sharing a picture with Aaradhya, Aishwarya wrote, "I LOVE YOU infinitely, unconditionally, forever and beyond my darling Angel Aaradhya. You are the absolute love of my life. I breathe for you. my soul. HAPPY HAPPY HAPPIEST 12th BIRTHDAY. God Bless you always ALLWAYS. Thank you for being YOU. precious love. I love you the mostestestestestestestestestestestestest. You are the bestestestestestestestestestestestest (sic)."

About Navya

Navya is the daughter of Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda. She recently returned with the second season of her show What The Hell Navya. The vodcast features Navya's grandmother, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan. Recently, her brother Agastya Nanda also appeared on the show. In the episode, Navya discussed men and toxicity.

