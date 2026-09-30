Nayyi Navelli trailer: Yami Gautam might be a daayan-in-disguise as the new bride of the house. Watch

Nayyi Navelli trailer: Fresh off her National Award win for Best Actress, Yami Gautam is back in a completely new avatar. On Wednesday, the trailer of Nayyi Navelli was unveiled. Balaji Mohan’s horror mystery stars Yami Gautam in the lead role, is a family entertainer with a twist.

About Nayyi Navelli trailer

Nayyi Navelli trailer: Yami Gautam in a still from the film.

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The trailer begins with Yami entering the house as a new bride. Her in-laws are welcoming but some claim that she might be a daayan. Yami plays Mohini, a new daughter-in-law in the Awasthi family. What begins as a story about a newly married woman settling into her new home gradually takes a different turn as questions arise about her character and the secrets surrounding her.

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{{^usCountry}} The film also stars Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vasisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee and Prateek Pachori in key roles. What Yami shared {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film also stars Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vasisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee and Prateek Pachori in key roles. What Yami shared {{/usCountry}}

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As per a release, Yami spoke about what attracted her to the role of Mohini and said the character allowed her to explore different emotions and genres. “What drew me to Mohini is that she is never quite what you expect. There’s a warmth and familiarity to her, but also a mystery that slowly reveals itself. Nayyi Navelli gave me the opportunity to explore a character that moves seamlessly between family, humour, emotion, fantasy and action, while still staying rooted at heart.”

Nayyi Navelli is directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, with music composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar. It will be released in theatres on October 16. Drishyam The Conclusion and Jailer 2 are also expected to be released at the same time.